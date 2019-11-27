Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Isaac Thomas Albe, 21, of 2910 Old Lane City in Wharton for burglary of a building. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the Oct. 21, 2018 crime on the grounds he serve 126 days in county jail.
The judge fined Albe $1,000, ordered him to perform 200 hours community service, obtain counseling, take classes in anti-theft and cognitive living.
A felony theft charge was rejected as part of the plea agreement.
Albe received credit for the full jail time already served.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Albe if he completes all terms.
• Leslie Ray Battles, 34, of 3508 Cline in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on six years deferred probation for the Dec. 26, 2018 crime. The judge also fined Battles $1,800, ordered him to perform 200 hours community service, take a drug offender education class and counseling.
All pending misdemeanor cases against Battles were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
• Calvin Dewayne Bufford, 19, of 324 First in Richmond for theft. He was sentenced to 198 days in state jail for the Jan. 9 offense.
He received credit for the full jail time already served.
• Michelle Lynn Diaz, 55, address unavailable, fraudulent possession of a controlled substance prescription. She was placed on two years deferred probation for the Jan. 29 crime. The judge also fined Diaz $500 and ordered her to perform 80 hours community service, be evaluated for drug and alcohol abuse and take counseling.
• Rachel Ann Dixon, 41, of 3611 FM 1299 in Wharton for burglary of a habitation. She was placed on four years deferred probation on the grounds she serve 71 days in county jail for the April 7 crime.
The judge also ordered Dixon to pay a $1,000 fine, perform 150 hours community service, obtain alcohol and drug evaluations and obtain counseling.
All other pending cases against Dixon were dismissed as part of the guilty plea.
• Joe Garcia, 45, of 1415 Thrift, No. 4, in El Campo for two counts of forgery. He was sentenced to four years in prison for the Aug. 31 crime and ordered to pay $810.80 restitution.
He received credit for 64 days already served.
While in the 329th District Court, Garcia’s probation for two counts of forgery on April 19, 2018 was revoked and he was sentenced to a concurrent 180 days in state jail with credit for 65 days already served.
• Kevin Jaroid Gooden, 28, of 607 Washington (the file does not designate north or south) in El Campo for tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the Nov. 15, 2018 crimes.
The judge also fined Gooden $800, ordered him to perform 80 hours community service, attend a drug offender education class and obtain counseling.
Misdemeanor charges of evading, possession of marijuana and failure to identify were set aside as part of the plea.
• Andrew James Gusman, 33, of 400 E. Ahldag in Wharton for evading arrest with a previous conviction. He was placed on five years probation for the July 1, 2019 crime.
• Amber Marie Hurst-Lopez, 33, of 6616 CR 255 in East Bernard for four counts of injury to a child, elderly or disabled individual. She was placed on five years deferred probation for the Feb. 13 crimes.
The judge fined Hurst $500 and ordered to perform 200 hours community service.
• Jay Devereaux Jarratt, 42, of 18290 Upper Bay Road, No. 91, in Houston for forgery. He was sentenced to 159 days in state jail for the May 13 crime with credit for the full time already served.• Carlos Vaughn Looper, 26, of 413 Reed Lane in Wharton for two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the March 15 crime on the ground he serve 68 days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Looper to pay a $1,000 fine, perform 200 hours community service, pay $1980 restitution and take a drug offender education course. A misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge was dismissed as part of the plea.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Looper if his able to complete all terms.
• Emilio Loredo Jr., 21, of 1489 Flora in El Campo for possession of marijuana in a drug free zone. He was sentenced to 350 days in state jail for the Nov. 7, 2016 crime with credit for the full jail time already served.
• Robert Ortiz, 43, of 1204 Prosperity in El Campo for assault family violence. He was placed on five years probation on the grounds he serve 158 days in county jail.
Ortiz was ordered to perform 100 hours community service, fined $250 and to take an anger management class and be evaluated on drug and alcohol use.
He received credit for the full jail time already served.
• Drakkar James Owens, 29, of 127 N. Elm in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was placed on six years probation for the July 21, 2018 crime on the condition he serve 233 days in county jail. The judge also ordered Owens to pay a $500 fine, perform 300 hours community service, take an anger management course and obtain counseling.
• Khadijah Monae Robinson, 26, of 1101 Conner in Eagle Lake for possession of a controlled substance. She was placed on two years probation for the Nov. 8, 2018 crime. The judge also ordered Robinson pay a $500 fine, perform 120 hours community service, pay $180 restitution and take a drug offenders’ education course.
Charges of tampering and possession of marijuana were set aside as part of the plea agreement.
• Francisco Javier Rodriguez, 37, of 505 Lundy in El Campo for attempted tampering with a governmental record. He was sentenced to 57 days in county jail for the May 13, 2005 crime with credit for the full time already served.
• Ricky Reyes Vasquez, 24, of 3055 Park Lane in Dallas for abandoning or endangering a child – criminal negligence. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the Aug. 19 crime on the grounds he serve 78 days in county jail. The judge also fined Vasquez $500, ordered him to perform 120 hours community service and take a cognitive class.
A felony charge of possession of a controlled substance was set aside as part of the plea agreement.
• Ricardo Vega, 28, of 610 FM 442 in Lane City for attempted evading arrest with a vehicle. He was sentenced to 155 days in county jail for the April 9, 2017 crime with credit for the full time already served.
• Lakisha Renee Williams, 37, of 429 Pecan Trail in Kendleton for theft with two or more previous convictions. She was sentenced to five years probation for the June 26, 2018 crime. The judge also ordered Williams to pay a $2,000 fine, perform 120 hours community service and take a cognitive class.
Revocations
• John Puentes Jr., 21, of 505 IN2 in El Campo for attempted possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor. His convictions for the Jan. 21 crime was adjudicated. Puentes was sentenced to 41 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
• Choncy Stahl, 28, of 22102 Lakeland Gardens Court in Katy for possession of a controlled substance. His conviction for the Aug. 3, 2016 crime was adjudicated and he was sentenced to 78 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.