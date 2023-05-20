Louise ISD honored their student’s academic and extracurricular achievements earned throughout the year.
Louise High School
A-Honor Roll
Hayden Jones, Joseph Jones, Hannah Ochoa, Lake Wadsworth, Pete-Dwayne Galvan, Kobe Gusman, Imanol Mendez, Francisca Vasquez, Graciela Alvarez, Kathryn Garrett, Damian Gundelach, Andrew Huerta, Kayleigh Kocurek, Maizee Strelec, Ethan Wendel, Nattalee Yackel
AB-Honor Roll
Michella Braddock, Kenadie Broman, Elijah Gonzales, Connor Gonzalez, Natalie Hernandez, Evan Jacinto, Riley Meyen, Megan Trochta, Kianna Cortez, Rhiley Drozd, Fatima Feregrino, Caroline Gusman, Jillian Howard, Sonja Kight, Mona Rodriguez, Kyle Anderson, Benjamin Blanco, Madison Grant, Richard Kight, Michael Parson, Roy Arrambide, Blake Beeson, Kylie Creager, Lachary Gonzalez, Edgar Hernandez, Alyssa Jones, Addison Lewis, Gabriel Martinez, Daniela Montes
Louise Junior High
A-Honor Roll
Bayley Smithwick, Ell Tiller, Elizabeth Ochoa
AB Honor Roll
Abby Cox, Karsyn Cox, Iris Danielson, Davia DeLaGarza, Allison Delgado, Casey Gonzalez, Allison Medellin, Joshua Munos, Yahari Pedraza, William Rodd, Lallah Sanchez, Layton Schoenberg, Ava Tiller, Sanobia Webb, Trent Womack, Alaynna Yackel, Miranda Yackel, Andres Gaona, Julie Garcia, Sebastian Mann, Julian Manzano, Arleth Mendez, German Romero, Jennifer Rosas, Holley Trochta, Veranica Twardowski, Aspen Wadsworth, Caleb Bram, Desiree Gonzales, Paige Lutringer,
Top three students in each grade:
6th Grade: Allison Delgado, Ava Tiller, Bayey Smithwick
7th Grade: Holley Trochta, Arleth Mendez, German Romero, Veranica Wadowski
8th Grade: Elizabeth Ochoa, Paige Lutringer, Caleb Bram
9th Grade: Hayden Jones, Joseph Jones, Michella Braddock,
10th Grade: Lake Wadsworth, Fatima Feregrino-Moreno, Hannah Ochoa,
11th Grade: Imanol Mendez, Pete-Dwayne Galvan, Francisca Vasquez
12th Grade: Maizee Strelec, Kathryn Garrett, Andrew Huerta
Most Improved Student:
Louise Junior High
Leonardo Rios - Art 6th, Matthew Barron - Art 7th, Dawson Lott - Art 8th, Hannah Taylor - Math 6th, Ezequiel Almaguer - Math 8th, Daevia Faas - Pre-Algebra, Ellyah Gonzales - Math 7th, Jaeden Sanchez - ELAR 7th, Halley Zapata - college and career Readiness, Abby Cox - ELAR 6th, Jorgelouis Calderon - Reading 8th, Desiree Gonzalez - College and career Readiness and U.S. History, Dylan Luna - Social Studies 6th, LaZae Palacios - TX History, Alaynna Yackel - Science 6th, Marian Flores - Science 7th, Jewella Grube - Science 8th, Dylan Luna - 6th Grade Band, Ty Barlow - 7th Grade Band, Xitlali Balderas - 8th Grade Band, Blane Popp - Alg 1-8th, Kambree Charbula - Biology - 8th Grade, David Camacho /Mark Waters - Principles of Ag
Top Students:
Abby Cox Art - 6th, Veranica Twardoski - Art 7th, Paige Lutringer - Art 8th, Ava Tiller - Math 6th, Elizabeth Ochoa - Math 8th, Holley Trochta - Pre-Algebra, Aspen Wadsworth - Math 7th, Holley Trochta - ELAR 7th, Zeke Almaguer - College and Career Readiness, Bayley Smithwick - ELAR 6th, Paige Lutringer - Reading 8th, Elizabeth Ochoa - College and Career Readiness and U.S. History, William Robb/Sanobia Webb - Social Studies 6th, Holley Trochta - TX History, Willlam Robb - Science 6th, Sebastian Mann - Science 7th, Olivia Robb - Science 8th, Sanobia Webb - 6th Grade Band, German Romero - 7th Grade Band, Ezri Olvera - 8th Grade Band, Paige Lutringer - Alg 1-8th, Elizabeth Ochoa/Canyon Jones - Biology - 8th Grade, Paige Lutringer - Principles of Ag
Perfect Attendance:
Louise High School
Michella Braddock, Makendon Cash, Hayden Jones, Megan Trochta, Dylan Davidson, Haley Luna, Benjamin Medina, Hannah Ochoa, Lake Wadsworth, Christian Grube, Richard Kight, Trevor Lutringer, Imanol Mendez, Damian Gundelach, Ethan Vender
Louise Junior High
Jayden League, Ezequiel Amague, Paige Lutringer
UIL Awards:
Kyle Anderson - Number Sense
Gracie Alvarez - Editorial Writing, Headline Writing, News Writing, Number Sense
Jayden Coleman - Ready Writing
Kianna Cortez - Number Sense
Fatima Feregrino - Spelling
Pete Galvan - Feature Writing, News Writing - District -6th Place, One Act Play Crew - Alternate to Region, All Star Crew
Elijah Gonzales - Congress team Alt., Science
Madison Grant - One Act Play Cast - Alternate to Region, Honorable Mention All Star Cast
Zachary Gonzales - Mathematics
Ian Grissom - Number Sense
Damian Gundelach -Mathematics, Science
Kobe Gussman - Mathematics, Spelling
Natalle Hernandez - Congress Team, One Act Play Cast - Alternate to Region
Andrew Huerta - Mathematics, Science - Physics Top Scorer - District 2nd Place
Hayden Jones - Science, Social Studies
Joseph Jones -Social Studies, Spelling
Richard Kight - Congress Team - State Finalist, Congress team - District 3rd Place, Copy Editing - District - 6th Place, Editorial Writing, Headline Writing, One Act Play Cast - Alternate to Region
Sonja Kight - One Act Play Cast - Alternate to Region
Kayleigh Kocurek -Mathematics
Imanol Mendez -Congress team, Copy Editing, Editorial Writing, Headline Writing
Riley Meyen - One Act Play Crew - Alternate to Region
Jacob Miller -Feature Writing, News Writing
Leyavi Montes - One Act Play Cast- Alternate to Region
Mya Munoz - One Act Play Cast - Alternate to Region, All Star Cast
Jolie Ortiz - One Act Play Crew- Alternate to Region
Samantha Smithwick - One Act Play Crew - Alternate to Region
Maizee Strelec - Science
Megan Trochta - LD Debate - District - 1st Place - Waiting on region results, One Act Play Cast- Alternate to Region
Francisca Vazquez -Mathematics, Spelling- District- 6th Place
Javier Ventura - Number Sense
Lake Wadsworth - Science
Julie Warzecha -Feature Writing
