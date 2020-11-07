City Arrests
Violence, weapons
Eduardo Bravo Jr., 44, of 505 E. Hillje was arrested at 12:21 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3 on 2019 warrants for violation of a bond or protective order two or more times within a 12-month period, burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony and violation of a protective order. Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County Jail.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating a case of credit or debit card abuse in the 400 block of Omega sometime between Oct. 19 and 31.
A stolen check book was reported at Midway Texas Convenient Storage and gas station, 1110 Palacios, around 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
A hit-and-run was reported at El Campo Memorial Hospital, 303 Sandy Corner Road, between 6 a.m. and 3:19 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3. A Nissan sustained about $1,000 damage.
Other
Police are investigating the possession and possible use of an e-cigarette on the El Campo High School grounds, 600 W. Norris, around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Adam Catete, 45, of 12017 FM 1160 was booked at 12:25 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2 on a commitment for driving while intoxicated with a previous intoxication manslaughter conviction.
Jared Kyle Arrambide, 25, of 1006 Ave. C was arrested by Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:27 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3 for possession of a controlled substance.
Sarah Ann Jones, 37, of 1105 Ave. C was arrested by Wharton police for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance.
