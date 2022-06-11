A Humble man received a life sentence for continuous sexual abuse of a child in the 23rd District Court Thursday and an El Campo woman awaits punishment on a drug conviction.
The two trials, conducted by Wharton County assistant district attorneys, resulted in jury findings of guilty this week. It’s the first time under Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison’s term in office that two felony trials have been conducted on the same day.
Life In Prison
Nehemiah Armstrong, 38, of 14951 Bellow Falls Lane in Humble was found guilty of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child under the age of 14 in Judge Ben Hardin’s 23rd District Court on Thursday, June 9. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for his crime.
“With the numerous jury trials, we have presented over the last couple weeks, from JP Court to District Court, we are very pleased that the juries recognized the defendants’ role in the offenses they were charged with by returning a guilty verdict ... In the Armstrong case, (Lance) Long did ask the jury for life as we believed that was the only appropriate sentence based on the offense. The jury agreed,” Allison said Friday.
Armstrong’s crime was uncovered when a mother went to the Wharton PD on July 4, 2019, saying Armstrong was sending inappropriate messages to her then 16-year-old daughter.
The investigation found he had a four-year sexual relationship with a different girl while she was between 11 and 15 years old.
“The district attorney’s office would like the thank the Wharton Police Department, the Crisis Center and most importantly the brave young women who came forward and agreed to testify,” Allison said.
Armstrong was represented by attorney Don Hecker and the state by attorneys Long and Cristine Patty .
Armstrong has prior felony convictions for possession of controlled substance, assault family violence, money laundering, endangering a child, and multiple drug related offenses.
Drug Conviction
An El Campo woman faces up to 10 years in prison for possession of a controlled substance following a jury’s verdict in the 329th District Court Wednesday.
Judge Randy Clapp will decide the punishment for Audrey Marie Gebara, 40, of 536 Agnes in El Campo at a sentencing hearing July 18.
Gebara was stopped for a traffic violation Nov. 10, 2021 when the rocks of cocaine, one Xanax pill and seven baggies of marijuana were located in the center console of her vehicle.
Taken into custody that day, Gebara has remained in the Wharton County Jail.
“(I) appreciate the El Campo Police Department Officers for their hard work and the jurors for their time and attention,” Allison said.
Up Next
The DA’s office is preparing for the Aug. 1 competency trial also Robert Satterfield, the man accused of killing an Angleton family of three in June 2018.
Assuming Satterfield is found competent, the DA’s office plans to put the murder case on trial Aug. 22 with the hearings expected to last through November.
“Satterfield has already been found competent by a psychologist, however, defense counsel is challenging the doctor’s conclusion. It will then be up to a jury to decide,” Allison said.
