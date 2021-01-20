Rice recipes and growing tips are traditional takeaways for attendees of the annual Western Rice Belt conferences, but, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, farmers can receive education virtually this year while cooking fans will be left to their own devices.
“The producer’s side is going ahead with a virtual program, but the (consumer’s) side is not providing a program at all this year,” Wharton County extension agent Lori Schindler said.
The events, hosted by Texas A&M’s Agrilife Extension office, are usually held concurrently with the producer conference focusing on industry information for rice farmers and the consumer conference celebrating the everyday uses for rice through recipes, prizes and more.
In previous years, about 75 to 100 individuals attended the consumer events, according to Schindler.
“We definitely will be back in 2022, with lots of new rce inspired recipes, rice fun facts and plenty of fun (and) fellowship,” according to a press release from the Consumer’s Conference committee.
The 2021 production conference is free to attend and will be held through video streaming on Jan. 20. The conference will feature lectures from rice industry experts on Topics lined up for the convention are weed herbicide resistance, varieties and breeding programs, managing insects, pesticide regulations, production costs, market outlook, working lands and conservation programs and water efficiency.
The production conference begins at 8 a.m. today, and ends around 2 p.m. Advance registration is required. To register for the 2021 conference, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-virtual-western-rice-belt-production-conference-tickets-131230795843.
