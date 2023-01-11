Capital murder trials are never easy. And they shouldn’t be. A person’s life is on the line. There are motions, appeals and delays of all kinds, and the Satterfield trial that started Monday morning in the Wharton County Courthouse was no exception.
The first order of business Monday morning in Judge Randy Clapp’s 329th District Court was a request by juror No. 7 to be dismissed. He said he is an independent farmer and missing the next few weeks would be damaging to his livelihood because now is a critical time for applying fertilizer, planting seed and other work timely and critical to his operation.
Clapp agreed and dismissed him, moving alternate No. 1 to the 12-member jury, leaving three alternates in place ready to step up if needed.
The jury pool now consists of eight men and seven women.
The defense moved for a continuation for various reasons, all of which were denied by Judge Clapp.
“I’m not going to grant this continuance. We’re going to start this trial today,” he said.
Robert Allen Satterfield’s defense team wanted to test DNA of unknown origin on a knife. Prosecutors said the knife is being tested by labs at the University of North Texas and the results would be given to the Texas Department of Public Safety, which will then turn them over to prosecutors who will share it with the defense.
The defense said they were given a last-minute revised “phone dump” of data taken from Satterfield’s phone. Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison said the phone records did not change, but they had it examined using different technology and were making the results available to the defense.
Witnesses for the prosecution were sworn in and instructed not to talk about the case or be present in court until called. When the defense called its witnesses, several people sitting on the prosecution side of the courtroom stood up and were sworn in with the same charge. They expressed confusion, stating no one ever contacted them about being witnesses. They were all there to observe the proceedings.
Judge Clapp invoked “The Rule,” which prohibits witnesses from being in the courtroom unless they are in the witness box. When through testifying they must leave the courtroom with instructions to not discuss their testimony with anyone.
The jury was brought in, informed that one person was dismissed and an alternate was being moved up. They were then sworn in and given their jury instructions. A break was called for before opening arguments began at 10:15 a.m.
Later, one exception to The Rule was made after the first witness testified. Frances Rivera of Angleton, mother of one of the three murder victims, Maya Victoria Rivera, was excused from The Rule so she could stay in the courtroom and listen to proceedings. The request was made by D.A. Allison, and was agreed to by lead defense counsel Brian Lacour and Judge Clapp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.