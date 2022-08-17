New year, old problems as students struggle to get back into the swing of dress code again but El Campo High School is implementing a direct solution, loaning dress code compliant shirts to students.
El Campo dress code currently allows solid, striped or patterned shirts with either a collar or Ricebird, college or military branding.
“We want the kids in class, We have Ricebird spirit shirts, and we can loan it to them and launder them and loan them out again, We have a vast supply. I think it’s going very well,” El Campo High School Principal Paul Fleener said, adding “Most all the kids have been very compliant, they’re doing a great job. If they’re not in dress code, they’re given an opportunity to correct it. If it’s not correctable, they can call mom and dad. We need people to be compliant. If a student doesn’t come in dress code multiple times, it’s a discipline issue.”
This dress code was adopted at the June board meeting in a 5-1 decision with trustee Ed Erwin dissenting and Rich DuBroc absent.
Board members voted on carrying over almost all the rules from the previous year initially determined in the summer of 2021, with the addition of; jackets and outerwear must also follow shirt rules.
The district was seen as loosening its dressing and grooming standards and some board officials wanted to ensure that students were complying.
“I’ll vote for (adopting the dress code) but I want to see it enforced if this is going to be our dress code, it hadn’t been (enforced),” trustee Anthony Dorotik said.
“So far, the response has been students in compliance. I have not received any visits, phone calls or emails,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.