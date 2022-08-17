What’s The Dress Code?

Northside Elementary Fourth Grader Sofia Acevedo shows she knows the El Campo ISD dress code while sitting in class Tuesday morning. Solid or stripped clothing is allowed, but not shirts, sweatshirts or hoodies with logos not related to school spirit or military.

New year, old problems as students struggle to get back into the swing of dress code again but El Campo High School is implementing a direct solution, loaning dress code compliant shirts to students.

El Campo dress code currently allows solid, striped or patterned shirts with either a collar or Ricebird, college or military branding.

