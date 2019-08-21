City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Kerry Lee North, 56, of 207 W. Norris was arrested at 11:39 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16 for evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers encountered him in the 500 block of Oscar Street. North was captured in the 400 block of Alamo after being tased. Warrants for driving while license invalid, failure to control speed, violating a promise to appear and four for being a bondsman off bond (two for possession of a controlled substance and one each for tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana) were served against him. Processed, North was released later that day for medical reasons.
Property
Lazaro Francisco Miranda, 26, of 9967 CR 405 was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 on warrants for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, assault causing injury to a family member and criminal mischief. He stands accused of family violence on July 26, the night he allegedly stole a vehicle from the 1400 block of Lilly and damaged a cellphone. Miranda was booked directly into the Wharton County Jail.
Charletta Yvonne Bluntson, 37, of 201 Olive was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions. She faces felony punishment for allegedly stealing a $1.99 soft drink from Stripes, 1710 S. Mechanic, on Feb. 15 due to past crimes. A warrant for a Feb. 12 assault in the 300 block of Greely was served against her as well. Bluntson was booked directly into the county jail. Once there, additional warrants for theft two or more previous convictions, possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespass were served against her.
Violence, weapons
Alejandro Guadalupe Gonzalez, 24, of 1410 Ave. I was arrested at 10:01 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 for aggravated assault following a disturbance in the 1300 block of Business involving a gun. The crime is believed to be retaliation. “The victim was originally assaulted by the defendant,” Lt. Russell Urban told the newspaper, adding Gonzalez is then believed to have driven to his assaulter’s address, “and discharged a firearm.” No one was injured in the attack. Processed, Gonzalez was transferred to county jail the next day. Once there, three additional counts of aggravated assault were leveled against him as well as a single count of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Processed, he posted $108,000 in bonds and was released Monday, Aug. 18.
Mario Everett Garcia, 56, of 911 Divide was arrested at 9:47 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16 on a warrant for assault family violence. He stands accused of choking a person on July 5. Garcia was booked directly into the county jail. Processed, he posted a $4,500 bond and was released the next day.
Lakyralea Curtaiviea Capell, 18, of 217 Olive was arrested at 7:57 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 for disorderly conduct - fighting. She was processed locally.
Pius Adam Warzecha III, 31, of 611 E. West was arrested at 2:08 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – family violence, unlawful restraint exposing a person to serious bodily injury and abandoning or endangering a child - criminal negligence. He stands accused of holding a woman hostage and beating her. Officers came to Warzecha’s home called to a disturbance. Processed, he was transferred to county jail.
Public intoxication: 1.
City Incidents
Property
A set of air pods valued at more than $150 were stolen from the grounds of Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, 1202 N. Mechanic, between July 11 and Aug. 15.
Vandals damaged two tires on a vehicle parked at McDonald’s, 1240 N. Mechanic, sometime between July 30 and Aug. 14. The crime was reported Aug. 15. Loss is estimated at around $150.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a report of harassment in the 100 block of West Railroad around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Angel Fernando Mendoza, 19, of 7909 Hawes in Hungerford was arrested at 1:29 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 for possession of a controlled substance. Processed, he posted an $8,000 bond and was released the same day.
Hipolito Medina-Hernandez, 32, of 762 FM 442 in Lane City was arrested by WCSO at 10:09 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 for driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle.
Casey Nicole Newman, 32, of 1907 Wayne was booked at 8:34 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 for possession of a controlled substance and three counts of forgery.
Kristle Marie Perez, 32, of 501 Kearney was booked at 7:24 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19 on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Property
Damus Garza III, 18, of 7828 E. Bernard in Hungerford was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 1:26 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 for forgery. Processed, he posted a $4,000 bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Patrick Adam Escamilla, 26, of 201 Ripple was booked at 11:37 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 on warrants for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person and theft.
Mario Jose Palma Padilla, 28, of 1106 MLK was booked at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 on a warrants for indecency with a child – sexual contact.
Janeka La’Shette Timmons, 28, listed as homeless in Wharton was arrested at 1:49 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 for disorderly conduct. Processed, she posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Other
Jessica Lauren McMurrey, 41, of 402 Sycamore was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 on a warrant for interference with child custody.
Gorge Armando Ramos, 38, of 1754 W. Elizabeth, Apt. 6, in Brownsville was arrested by state troopers on a Cameron County warrant for criminal nonsupport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.