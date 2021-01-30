New positive COVID-19 case counts continue to outnumber recoveries in Wharton County, although there is some good news – less than 100 were reported.
“That’s for three days, so that’s good. Still a little ugly, but not bad,” Wharton County Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Debbie Cenko told the newspaper. “I’m taking it as good news.”
The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reports 328 active cases in the county with El Campo remaining the highest at 157. In West Wharton County, there are an additional 21 active cases in the Louise area and one in Danevang.
“I hope we are headed in the right direction. It seems to be the case. People have had their holiday break and now they have gone back home,” Cenko said.
The City of Wharton is down to 90 positive cases, East Bernard 34, Boling 14, Glen Flora two, Hungerford four, Lane City two and Lissie three.
“We have less people testing too. We had been at more than 400 people testing and now it’s about 300. That’s good. A lot less people think they are sick,” Cenko said.
Wharton County remains under 50 percent occupancy rates in restaurants with it and the rest of Health Service Region Q continues to have COVID-19 cases claiming more than 15 percent of hospital beds. At press time, the rate was 18.79 percent.
“Though the hospitalization rate is about the same, I’ve noticed that the number of available ICU beds has increased over the week,” Cenko said. “It was 50 to 60 ICU beds available in the entire region. Now, it’s up to 135. Hopefully that means people are getting better.”
Officials continue to urge residents to stay at home as much as possible, wear masks and wash hands frequently. When you must be out, the recommendation is to stay at least six feet away from others.
The next free county-wide testing is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, February 2, at the El Campo Civic Center, 2450 N. Mechanic. Registration is require at https://secure.dentrustocs.com/docs/tdemscreening or you can text DOCSTX to 41411.
The Department of State Health Services reports 88 Wharton County residents have died as a result of COVID-19.
