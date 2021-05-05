Wharton County’s positive COVID-19 case count is nearing 200, but officials say the results aren’t alarming.
“We continue to stay less than 50 cases per week,” Wharton County Office of Emergency Management Deputy Coordinator Debbie Cenko told the newspaper.
During the last 14 days, 75 Wharton County residents have been sickened by the virus that continues to affect the state, nation and countries across the globe.
The good news, Cenko said, is that the COVID-19 hospitalization rate throughout the Greater Houston area is at just 5.44 percent, meaning COVID patients are taking up just that portion of available beds.
The Department of State Health Services reports 115 Wharton County residents have died as a result of the virus and that 4,348 residents have tested positive since the illness was identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.