An argument in an El Campo bar Sunday ended with one shot and police on the trail of yet another gunman.
Detectives are still trying to figure out who approached a 36-year-old Bay City man inside J’s Patio, 116 E. First, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The two men argued over something, heated words turning to a physical altercation before a gun was drawn and one to two shots were fired.
The crime appears to be the violent end to a dispute between two people and not a general attack on bar patrons. “The shot was directed at him (the Bay City man) and they had an altercation just prior to the shooting. If they had prior issues, I’m not aware of that,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said.
One round struck the Bay City man in the shoulder. “It was not life threatening,” Urban said. El Campo EMS was called to the scene and made sure the victim was stable before calling for a Life Flight helicopter ambulance. The victim was flown to Houston’s Memorial Hermann Hospital.
No one else at the bar required medical attention.
“Some people said there were two shots, but we could only find evidence of one,” he added.
Multiple patrons were inside the bar in those few minutes before closing time. Reports vary, but it appears many of them fled through the bar’s back door in the seconds immediately following the shooting.
Police believe the shooter joined the fleeing crowd, soon appearing to be just one more person trying to get to safety.
No one left through the front door because it was locked.
“A Bay City police officer was in the bar working security. He said the victim ran to the front door and he (the victim) accidentally locked it (while) trying to get out,” Urban said.
The victim then reportedly moved back to the table area before the shooting.
Those remaining outside or in the bar when police arrived were questioned. “But nobody saw anything. They only heard the shots,” Urban said.
Police are hoping a bar patron who fled after the shooting may have information on why they two men argued and what led up to the shooting. Information on what the shooter looked liked, who the shooter is and how he left the area is also needed.
Any one with information can contact ECPD Det. Freddie Douglas at the station 979-543-5311 or share information anonymously via the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or via the organization’s P3 app. Crime Stoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.
The bar shooting is the second in El Campo in just a week’s time, coming five days apart from the ambush-style attack during a child’s birthday party at 705 Marionette.
In that case, police say one to two unknown gunmen walked up, and standing in the darkness, opened fire at the yard party’s roughly 10 attendees. The two child at the party escaped harm, but two women were struck – one in the leg and the other on a finger.
There’s no indication the two violent crimes are linked by anything other than proximity in time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.