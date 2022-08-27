Little League Receives Funding

The El Campo Little League will receive $30,000 per a 6-1 vote with District 4 Councilwoman Gloria Harris against.

El Campo citizens will be providing $180,000 in funding to community service organizations ranging from the museum to a spay/neuter program.

City council authorized the expenditures Monday as budget talks for the upcoming fiscal year continue.

