El Campo citizens will be providing $180,000 in funding to community service organizations ranging from the museum to a spay/neuter program.
City council authorized the expenditures Monday as budget talks for the upcoming fiscal year continue.
All but two of the nine non-profit organizations receiving support have received funding for the last five-plus years. The Beautify El Campo Extension will get $9,000 per a unanimous vote, the Crisis Center $5,000, the El Campo Museum $22,500, the Heritage Center $12,500, the Northside Education Center $23,000, and SPOT or the Stray Pet Outreach Project $3,000, all reflecting the same fundings levels from the current budget year.
The El Campo Little League will receive $30,000 per a 6-1 vote with District 4 Councilwoman Gloria Harris against and the Pilgrim Rest ASAP, an after-school program, $20,000 via a 4-3 vote with At-Large Councilman Blake Barger, Mayor Chris Barbee and District 3 Councilman David Hodges against.
After School Program Request For Boys & Girls
The Boys & Girls Club again will receive $50,000 via a unanimous vote. The City Finance Committee, however, had recommended cutting that amount by $10,000.
That Finance Committee session contained staff along with council representatives Mayor Chris Barbee and Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante in attendance.
Five residents made pleas for Little League funding Monday, including Mayor Barbee’s sister Karon Barbee and brother-in-law Michael Hansen.
Failure to raise club funding over the years has amounted to a cut already, Hansen said.
ASAP Needs Help In A Hurry
ASAP had requested $50,000 after losing a state juvenile justice intervention grant. It was the first time the 30-year-old program requested municipal assistance.
At this point, the free after-school program struggles to keep its doors open. “We have lost all our funding,” Program Director Niesha Brown said, adding previous fundraisers like concessions stand sales at the Wharton County Youth Fair have been quashed since the beginning of the pandemic.
ASAP is a local non-profit, separate from, but housed on the grounds of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 810 Palacios.
“We are there, because we have no where else to go,” Brown said, adding the program services students from families often unable to cover the costs of Boys & Girls Club membership, offering homework assistance, a full meal and crafts/skills three days a week.
The full $50,000 requested had been included in the city staff’s first budget proposal. The Finance Committee, however, said just $5,000 should be provided.
“All organizations (had been) approved, but one, Little League, because they were late. What are we doing with the $35,000 (that the Finance Committee recommended pulling, but not re-allocating to other outside agencies?” Harris asked, not receiving a breakdown.
Concerns had been raised at the July budget workshop that ASAP had not previously received city funding. “We need established guidelines. We can’t say we can’t (fund) because we’ve never done it before,” District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez said.
At-large Councilman Blake Barger questioned whether the city will receive a flood of other organizations requesting funding while District 4 Councilman John Hancock Jr. asked why the school district was not providing funding to after-school organizations.
It took four efforts for council to settle on exactly what ASAP would be receiving. Barbee made the first motion, recommending $5,000 in funding; Hancock tried next at $25,000 that failed 3-4 with Barger, Hodges, Barbee and Bustamante against.
Harris tried next, moving for $30,000 funding, but she, like Barbee, could not get a second.
Vasquez then made a motion to offer $20,000 in funding, getting the support of Harris. The funding level was approved 4-3.
Barbee said he had concerns with ASAP’s documentation of finances and the establishment of its’ board of directors.
Funding Out To The Ball Park
Little League had been removed from the budget when the city provided infrastructure work on Legacy Park before its 2015 opening
The organization had requested $20,000 after proposed FY 2022-2023 budget had been developed and balanced citing struggles with utility costs. Previously, Harris had recommended the organization’s tardiness and a prior pledge to not seek additional city funding should cause council to reject its request.
The finance Committee recommended $20,000 and after almost an hour of wrangling over the assorted outside agencies Monday night Harris made a motion for that, receiving a second from Vasquez.
The measure failed, however, with Finance Committee members Barbee and Bustamante voting against along with Hancock and Hodges.
The $30,000 funding level was when offered by Hodges, seconded by Barger and approved 6-1.
Other Outside Funding
The city provides funding to the El Campo Chamber of Commerce via hotel/motel funds. The city budget calls for the transfer of $51,000.
The dollars must be spent on tourism efforts and are not part of the general fund budget.
