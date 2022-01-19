The capture of an El Campo fugitive helped the Texas 10 Most Wanted Program record a record-setting year in 2021.
Accused child molester Camilo Rodriguez, one of those Most Wanted men, remains in the Wharton County Jail in lieu of $1.7 million in bonds. He was booked there Feb. 11, 2021, just 12 days after he was captured by by Mexican authorities on Jan. 30, 2021.
In all, 34 fugitives were captured last year after being listed as one of the state’s Most Wanted with $71,500 in rewards paid.
“The public plays an integral role in the captures of these offenders, ensuring we have a successful Texas 10 Most Wanted Program and making our communities, and all of us, safer,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said. “I’m proud of this program and would like to thank all of our law enforcement partners who helped successfully bring these criminals to justice.”
Rodriguez, a U.S. citizen, had been on the run since July 2019.
He was captured in Mexico on Jan. 30 and transported to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department by U.S. Marshals. Wharton County deputies made the 2,500-mile round trip to bring him back to the county jail.
The State’s Most Wanted program helps local law enforcement extend their reach around the state by getting the information to the public. I believe it is beneficial to local law enforcement,” El Campo Police Chief Gary Williamson said.
The most recent charges against Rodriguez were from alleged El Campo actions.
“In this instance, the suspect was apprehended trying to cross the border at San Diego, CA. He had been entered into a national database as ‘wanted.’ U.S. Customs and Border Patrol received a ‘wanted hit’ when they checked his identity,” Williamson said.
Convicted in 2010 in Wharton County of aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident involving a 13-year-old girl, Rodriguez was sentenced to five years in prison.
In March 2018, he allegedly broke into a home with the intent to harm a woman. The Wharton County Grand Jury handed down a single-count indictment against him during June 2018 deliberations.
Rodriguez was indicted again in May 2019, that time for sexual assault of a child on Nov. 1, 2014, failure to register as a sex offender and assault family violence with prior conviction for allegedly using his fist to strike a woman and otherwise harming her on Nov. 6, 2018. The indictment notes he has a history of family violence.
In Harris County, Rodriguez has a prior felony conviction for aggravated robbery on March 16, 2006.
Rodriguez is currently held on three counts of sexual assault of a child, two counts of failure to register as a sex offender, two counts of criminal mischief and single counts of home burglary and family violence with a previous conviction.
Created in 1993, state Most Wanted list is created via the Department of Public Safety in cooperation with city, county, state, federal and Mexican authorities. The previous record was 32 captures set in 2013.
