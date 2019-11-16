Letters To Santa
Due Now
Letters to Santa are due by Friday, Nov. 22. Come by the El Campo Leader News, located at 203 E. Jackson and drop them off or send them in via email/mail to production@leader-news.com or P.O. Box 1180 El Campo, TX 77437. Letters will be published in an upcoming special section before being sent to Santa Claus at the North Pole.
Honor Military Persons
With A Holiday Wreath
Wreaths Across America, a program that honors deceased military veterans, are currently taking orders to sponsor a wreath. The mission of this is to remember the fallen and honor those who serve. To order a wreath to be placed on a Veteran’s grave at any cemetery contact Glenell Wenglar at 543-0374 or email wenglar@sbcglobal.net. Order forms must be filled out and mailed to P.O. Box 1085 El Campo, Tx 77437. Deadline to place an order is Tuesday, Nov. 26.
FUMC Hosts Symbolic
Prayer Walk
First United Methodist Church, El Campo, is hosting a labyrinth. Everyone is invited to participate this form of prayer walk now through Nov. 22 at the church’s fellowship hall. The labyrinth will be open to everyone from 8:30 a.m. until noon Monday through Thursday and from 4-7 p.m. on Thursdays. The labyrinth is a path, not a maze, that symbolizes a journey to a predetermined destination, such as a pilgrimage to a holy site or the journey through life. For information, call 543-6426.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17
Community Thanksgiving Service
A community service will be held Sunday, Nov. 17 at the First Christian Church in El Campo located at 205 W. West St. Service will begin at 6 p.m. and everyone is welcome to attend.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18
Scholastic Book Fair
The Louise School Library will be holding a book fair Monday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Nov. 22. The book fair will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day with Tuesday being parent night from 4 - 8 p.m. For information call Cindy Schmidt at 648-2982 ext. 370.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20
Community Blood Drive
Knights of Columbus No. 2490 will be hosting a community blood drive Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 3 - 8 p.m. at the Columbus Hall in El Campo. For more information contact Richard Raun at 541-3775 or to schedule an appointment go to giveblood.org, sponsor code: 5911.
Wharton Business Meeting Open To All
Wharton Downtown Business Association invites the public to a meeting of downtown stakeholders at 8 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the Plaza Theatre. Agenda includes reports on the wine fair and upcoming holiday events.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21
Meadow Lane Holiday Bazaar
Life Skills classes of El Campo ISD and Rice Consolidated make products year-round to sell at the annual holiday bazaar, including homemade food, Christmas goods, teacher gifts, holiday decorations and more. Proceeds go towards fun and educational activities. The bazaar will be Thursday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 22, 9 a.m. - noon at the Christ Lutheran Church, 1401 Ave. I.
Wharton County Democrats Meeting
The Wharton County Democrats will have their final 2019 monthly meeting Thursday, Nov. 21 at 6;30 in Wharton at 9ers Grill, located at 112 W. Boling Highway in their meeting room. The meeting will discuss 2020 events and goals. For information call 281-795-6485.
ONGOING
Proper Disposal Of Flags
When a flag becomes worn or faded it is important to take it down and properly dispose of them. Flags can be brought into the American Legion, 2241 S 71 Hwy., in El Campo 3 - 7 p.m. Fridays during bingo sessions.
Heritage Center Offers Exercise, Bingo
The Heritage Center, 803 Fahrenthold, a non-profit organization, is open to men and women 50 and older for a $50 fee collected every January. The center, open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., offers use of exercise machines, “Silver Sneakers” chair exercise sessions, pool table, dominoes, lending library, lap top computers, games, bingo and opportunities to volunteer. Covered dish luncheons are held once a month.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For more information, call 541-7493.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion hosts bingo games every Friday at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
Free Services Offered
The Mainstream Connection, a 501 c3 organization offers help with pantry assistance, counseling (domestic violence, marriage, family, child-youth, general), immigration cases, waivers, translations, evaluations, reference letters, extreme and unusual hardship letters, residency applications/renewals, citizenship applications, notary services and DACA applications/renewals. To set up an appointment, call 832-831-1688.
Veterans Office Hours
The Wharton County Veteran’s Service Officer will be in the reference room of the El Campo library, 200 W. Church, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Wednesday and in the Frank Shannon building, 1017 North Alabama Road, Wharton, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Call 532-1311 before you come.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
Manna Meals Offers Food, Fellowship
Manna Meals is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information on this dine-in for all program, please call 505-9362 or email mannamealsec@gmail.com.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
Free Legal Help Provided
Texas Legal Services Center is a nonprofit legal aid in the El Campo Branch of the Wharton County Library. The clinic is every third -Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Visit www.tlsc.org/familylawclinics to register in advance.
