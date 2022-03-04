The El Campo Rotary Club will have its 42nd Annual Spring Fundraiser Thursday at the El Campo Civic Center.
The fried catfish and shrimp étouffée meal will be served from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and if served inside includes beverages. The live auction starts at 6 p.m.
This year’s fundraiser is held in memory of David Rose, long-time event auctioneer, who was one of the early local victims of COVID-19.
The $100 drawing and meal tickets will be available at the civic center. Meal tickets will be sold in the parking lot for to-go plates.
The drawing, which will net three winners gift certificates valued at $20,000, $2,000 and $1,000, is a major source of funds for the big event, which was first held to build the civic center, but which in subsequent years has funded the El Campo Aquatic Center, the city’s Rotary Park (softball), and helped put funding efforts over the goal line such as the El Campo Branch Library and the new Little League facilities at Legacy Field.
The fundraiser has also raised seed money for the Wharton County Recovery Team following Hurricane Harvey, and a proposed new hospital to replace El Campo Memorial Hospital.
“The Rotary Club is so excited to be able to host our fundraiser again after not doing so for two years due to COVID-19,” Cheryl Roitsch, fundraiser chair, said.
“This is our only fundraiser of the year. This year our projects are focusing on the youth of the community. We plan to help the Boys & Girls Club and the Pilgrim Rest After School Program. They have some major renovations and building needs. In addition, we will continue to do local community service projects,” she said.
She also said the club will have many new items in the live, silent and bait bucket auction, as well as crowd favorites such as bidding on boat captains for the Margarita Cup Fishing Tournament.
The live auction this year includes several vacation packages. One is a week-long vacation at a Holiday Inn Club Vacations at Orange Lake Resort – North Village in Kissimmee, Fla.
Others include Red River Gorge (New Mexico) for eight, a Texas A&M game-day tailgate for 15, Kentucky Bourbon Trail trip for two and a Nashville Stay and Play (golf) for two. Some include air fare.
“The Rotary Club of El Campo is a nonprofit organization that focuses on Service Above Self. The purpose of Rotary is to bring together business, professional and community leaders to help provide service to others, promote integrity and advance goodwill, peace and understanding in the world. And have fun doing it along the way,” Roitsch said.
