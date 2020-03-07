City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Adan Amado Rios-Rodriguez, 59, of 482 CR 362 was arrested at 8:27 p.m. Monday, March 2 for driving while intoxicated and no driver’s license after police were dispatched to the far end of West Norris. Investigating the report of a reckless driver, they found Rios. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Veronica Lynn Melchor, 23, of 6256 CR 360 was arrested at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday, March 4 for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped in the 1400 block of Palacios. Police had been dispatched to Zip In Zip Out to investigate a suspicious vehicle. Processed, she was transferred to county jail later that morning. She posted $700 in bonds and was released the same day.
Property
Doina Eurpa Rafaila, 35, of 10027 Spice Lane in Houston was arrested at 2:38 p.m. Monday, March 2 on a 2019 warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity – theft. Rafaila was arrested in Houston and was processed there.
Ethan Jose Ortiz, 19, of 1610 S. Mechanic was arrested at 9:38 a.m. Wednesday, March 4 on a warrant for theft while already at the county jail. The jail booking lists additional charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and evading arrest.
Grant Deshawn Farrow, 31, of 911 W. Second was arrested at 3:24 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 on a warrant for forgery while already at the county jail.
City Incidents
Property
A hit-and-run was reported at Oakcrest Apartments, 1415 W. Norris. The crime reportedly involved $1,200 damage to a Chevrolet on Feb. 9.
A $1,200 iPhone 11 Pro was reported stolen at Regal Nails, 3413 West Loop, around 6 p.m. Monday, March 2.
Vandals damaged windows, blinds and a door at a home in the 600 block of West Monseratte around 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. Damage exceeds $700.
Violence, weapons
Fights were reported at El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, around 2:40 and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3.
Other
Police are investigating the discovery of a prescription drug in a car at Stripes, 2403 N. Mechanic, after an ambulance responded there around 4:15 p.m. Monday, March 2.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Veronica Nicole Johnson, 24, of 707 W. Monseratte was booked at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 on a warrant for marijuana possession.
Trenton Bradley Hays, 26, of 25426 U.S. 59 was booked at 3:30 a.m. Monday, March 2 for marijuana possession. Processed, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released the same day.
James Ryan Peterson, 42, of 600 Texas in Wharton was booked at 4:57 p.m. Sunday, March 1 on a warrant for burglary of a building and a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Processed, he posted $5,250 in bonds and was released the next day.
Felicity Jade Wright, 20, of 25414 U.S. 59 was booked at 3:30 a.m. Monday, March 2 on a warrant for marijuana possession. She posted a $2,000 bond and was released the same day.
Tarronce Demond Robinson, 31, of 1314 Ella was arrested by Wharton Police at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 on warrants for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Processed, he posted $33,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Property
Brittany Renee Munoz, 27, of 2421 13th in Bay City was arrested by Wharton Police at 10:08 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 for making a false report to a police office and a misdemeanor theft.
Violence, weapons
Britney Nicole Bankston, 34, of 16931 FM 102 in Eagle Lake was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 12:13 a.m. Wednesday, March 4 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Processed, she posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
Jared Joseph Hubenak, 25, of 7905 FM 3012 in Wharton was arrested by Wharton Police at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 on a warrant for assault of a public servant.
