An El Campo man faces a home burglary charge two months after the targeted resident shot him in the face.
Mark Anthony Vargas, 48, of 609 S. Liberty stands accused of forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s Betty Street home shortly after midnight on March 15.
The woman met him at the door and opened fire, striking Vargas in the face with a single shot.
Neither the woman nor two other people in the home were harmed. Vargas, however, was transported to the trauma center at Houston’s Memorial Hermann Hospital by El Campo EMS.
Vargas had not been armed, but made illegal entry during a disturbance. The resident protected herself. “We don’t expect further charges,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said Thursday.
Vargas was arrested at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday, May 24 after being stopped for a traffic violation.
“Sgt. (Arnold) Terrazas was the lead on this case, and actually had just got the warrants issued and signed the same day Vargas was arrested,” Urban said. “It was just a coincidence, I don’t believe the officer knew who he was stopping beforehand.”
Processed, Vargas was sent to the Wharton County Jail. He posted a $35,000 bond in the case and was released the next day.
