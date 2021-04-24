The end of the 2020-2021 school year is fast approaching at El Campo ISD, and the school board will be considering preparations for the upcoming year Tuesday.
As part of the consent agenda, which is voted on in one motion by the board, trustees will consider a revision to board policy EIC local for the 2021-2022 school year, which would impact Advanced Placement course testing. Under the change, AP students would be required to take end-of-course AP tests to receive their weighted 7.0 scale GPA.
Currently, AP students are not required to take the end-of-course AP tests. Since more students will be taking the AP tests, the school district will be provided with more information about student performance and AP course quality.
ECISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan does not think the change will have a large impact on student enrollment in AP courses in the upcoming school year.
“I think it will have a greater impact on academic assessment and accountability of the course,” Callaghan said. “Student impact is going to be minimal, except they’ll have to take the test, but the AP test is a good test to take. It’s a good preparatory test for the ACT and the SAT.”
Also under the consent agenda, trustees will consider renewing the district’s agreements with third party food service provider Aramark and student assistance program Communities in Schools. Both agreements cover the 2021-2022 school year.
As part of the superintendent’s report, Callaghan will update the board on the 2021 Maintenance Tax Notes and Time Warrants, which totaled $2 million and were approved at the March 23 board meeting. The funds were received by the district earlier this week.
Also on the agenda:
• Trustees will consider renewing ECISD’s student athletics and accident insurance policy.
• The board will review new hires for the district in closed session, including girl’s basketball and volleyball coaches.
The board will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27 in the El Campo ISD Boardroom, 700 W. Norris.
