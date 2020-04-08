More non-violent offenders are being ticketed in El Campo now than before the global COVID-19 pandemic struck Texas, but don’t expect a get out of jail free card.
“Our doors are open,” El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill said Thursday. “We’ve got plenty of room.”
When possible, however, the officers are issuing tickets for minor violations.
There are no exceptions when it comes to violent crime.
And driving while intoxicated.
“That’s one offense where it’s business as usual. It’s very dangerous. They will get to visit (the jail),” Stanphill said.
While Texas is allowing restaurants to sell to-go alcohol, that does not mean you can immediately consume it.
“Open container laws are still in effect,” Stanphill said.
The police department remains at full strength despite virus concerns.
All employee leaves have been canceled and one officer previously self-quarantining for precautionary purposes is now back on duty.
Officers are working to limit potential exposures and attempting to social distance, but that’s not always possible.
“The officers have as much protective gear as we can provide,” the chief said.
Officers are working to be highly visible, making sure to be present at any potential high traffic sites like the morning opening of the grocery store.
Prisoners are screened for potential exposures as they are coming in and, so far, none have shown any signs of the virus.
With intake down as people are staying home more, staff is able to rotate cells, cleaning each between the time one prisoner leaves and another is brought in.
“In the old building, it would not have been possible,” Stanphill said.
El Campo’s public safety forces relocated from a smaller facility on East Jackson to its current West Loop home in 2017.
