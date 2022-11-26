With holiday gathering season here, health officials are predicting an upswing of illnesses - likely flu and possibly COVID-19, moving into December.
Medical officials have been preparing for a heightened winter illness season and those preparations seem to be paying off.
“Flu cases are higher than we’ve seen in the last couple years,” El Campo Memorial Hospital Emergency Department Supervisor Tonya Metz said.
The Center for Disease Control reported, “the cumulative hospitalization rate ... is higher than the rate observed in week 45 during every previous season since 2010-2011,” in their weekly U.S. Influenza Surveillance Report.
Hospitalization rates peaked during the 2010-11 swine flu outbreak and have been lower since.
Increased hospitalization rates and higher numbers of cases might be on the horizon, but local medical officials are hopeful that most cases won’t get that far due to local vaccination rates in the county.
“I hope that these (Flu and COVID) cases will be mild and can be managed by clinic providers. I don’t expect to see severe COVID cases, since most folks have had their vaccines and/or an actual COVID infection already,” Thai Huynh, M.D., El Campo Memorial Hospital medical director, said.
The CDC reports nearly 75 percent of Wharton County residents have at least one COVID-19 dose and almost 62 percent are fully vaccinated.
Safety is a top concern for hospital officials and they’re recommending caution while people gather for the holiday season.
“Practice social distancing if possible and if someone is sick, then they need to stay away from their friends and relatives,” Huynh said.
“Have small gatherings, wash your hands and do not eat or drink after others,” Metz said.
