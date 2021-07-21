Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Barbara Perales Allen, 49, of 501 W. Willow, Apt. 18, in Wharton for intent to injure a child, elderly or disabled person. She was placed on five years deferred probation for the Feb. 24, 2019 crime. The judge also ordered Allen to perform 300 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
The sentenced, noted on the plea agreement, runs concurrently with a driving while intoxicated second offense conviction.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Allen if she is able to complete all terms.
• Ezetric Foshone Goodall, 46, of 703 Center in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams. He was placed on six years deferred probation for the May 7, 2020 crime and was ordered to undergo an evaluation for drug and/or alcohol abuse.
The judge also ordered Goodall to pay a $2,000 fine.
Goodall also pleaded guilty to theft of a firearm on May 7, 2020. He received a concurrent sentence.
• Pervis Earl Kirkland, 32, of 1022 Witter in Houston for unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was sentenced to two years in state jail for the Dec. 6, 2017 crime with credit for 730 days already served.
• Donald Ray MacFarland, 45, of 816 N. Mcarty in Eagle Lake for theft of a firearm on Jan. 29, 2020. In addition to being placed on five years probation, MacFarland was ordered to write a letter of apology to his victim, perform 100 hours community service, pay a $1,000 fine and $960 bond fees in arrears.
• Christian Benjamin Martinez-Sanchez, 22, of 907 Roth in El Campo for sexual assault of a child. As punishment for the July 31, 2020 crime, he was placed on four years deferred probation on the grounds he serve 240 days.
The judge also ordered he meet sex offender registration requirements, avoid all contact with his victim and the victim’s family, pay a $1,000 fine and perform 180 hours community service.
Martinez received credit for the full jail time already served.
• Casey Meyer, 35, of 318 Glen Arbor in Houston for
possession of more than 50 pounds of marijuana. He was sentenced to eight years in prison for the May 22, 2020 crime.
Meyer received credit for 21 days already served.
• Jermane (also spelled Jeremane on his jail booking) Deshawn Middleton, 35, of 505 Spanish Camp in Wharton for attempted terroristic threat. He was sentenced to nine months in state jail for the Aug. 30, 2020 crime with credit for 303 days already served.
• Tremain Sentel Mitchell, 41, of 2500 Junior College Blvd., No. 6014, in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance less than a gram. He was sentenced to 16 months in state jail with credit for 396 days already served for the Jan. 31, 2019 crime.
Mitchell also pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted possession of a controlled substance on June 25, 2020. In that case, the judge sentenced Mitchell to five years in prison with credit for 333 days already served.
• Shelton Wayne Morton, 45, of 2602 CR 395 in Louise for family violence, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on two years deferred probation for the March 17, 2020 crime. The judge also ordered Morton to perform 100 hours community service, take an anger management class and submit to other evaluations and treatment.
• Fernando Pacheco, 28, of 90 Palo Blanco in Alamo for money laundering in excess of $30,000. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the Nov. 10, 2020 crime. The judge also fined Pacheco $1,000 and ordered him to perform 100 hours community service.
• Mashisa Joyce Tyler, 43, of 709 College in El Campo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence) on Oct. 3, 2019. She was placed on seven years deferred probation, will be evaluated for drug abuse and receive treatment, must perform 200 hours community service, pay a $750 fine and $960 in arrears bond fees.
