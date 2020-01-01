City Arrests
Property
Lenard Mitchell Baites, 23, of 1508 Palacios was arrested at 5:12 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26 on Victoria warrants for unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal mischief and two counts of theft of a firearm. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
City Incidents
Property
Vandals broke two windows at Modern Cleaners & Laundry, 221 W. Jackson, at some point between Dec. 19 and 24. Damage exceeds $400.
A Kia Optima was the target of vandals during a disturbance in the 500 block of Shropshire around 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26. Damage is estimated at $340.
Burglars struck a home in the 600 block of College around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26. A door frame sustained about $100 damage. No information was available on stolen items.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a threat issued in the 600 block of Dorris. The report was issued on Christmas Eve, covering actions between April 1 and that day.
A child reported sustained injury on Dec. 17, the cause of which is under investigation.
A disturbance in the 100 block of Vasa around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24 is under investigation.
Police are investigating a report of family violence in the 600 block of Main during a disturbance there around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26. Later that day, a door was also kicked in during another disturbance.
Family violence in the 800 block of Cotton around 12:20 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27 is under investigation. Minor injuries were reported.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Juan Carolos Ibarra-Ramos, 47, of 509 S. East in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Domingo Sepulveda Jr., 54, of 112 Mesquite in Rio Grande City was arrested by state troopers at 1:52 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23 for possession of more than 50 pounds of marijuana.
Thomas Avery Simmons, 32, of 310 Brooks in Corpus Christi was arrested by state troopers at 10:42 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23 for possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.
Jose Eduardo Herrera, 25, of 708 Palacios was arrested at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25 for driving while intoxicated and an unspecified Class C misdemeanor. Processed, he posted $700 in bonds and was released the same day.
Joesph Joe McMillian, 38, of CR 301 was booked at 11:15 a.m. Christmas Day on a warrant for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Property
Carlos Omar Olmedo, 18, of 6188 Gwyneth, No. 6, in Boling was arrested at 11:02 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 for criminal mischief. Processed, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the next day.
Brandon Rene Villarreal, 23, of 307 Alfred was booked at 7:01 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 on a warrant for theft of a firearm.
Mario Alberto Martinez, 28, of 4827 FM 1096 in Boling was arrested at 5:23 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22 by sheriff’s deputies unauthorized use of a vehicle, terroristic threat against a peace officer or judge, resisting arrest and family violence.
Omar Martinez, 20, of 4827 FM 1096 in Boling was arrested at 5:23 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22 on a warrant for burglary of a building and charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and failure to identify fugitive from justice.
Patricia Vasquez, 35, of 2413 Benchmark was booked at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24 on warrants for theft and failure to appear. She posted an unspecified bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Frances Dominga Barrera, 24, of 411 Fourth in Rosenberg was booked at 9:10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20 on a Brazoria county warrant for terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury.
Other
Jesus Manuel Martinez, 30, of 307 W. Alfred was booked at 9:20 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 on a bench warrant.
