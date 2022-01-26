Spend the next 15 years in prison, the judge decreed, as an El Campo man pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in Wharton County’s 329th District Court.
Four armed men robbed the El Campo Stripes, 1710 S. Mechanic, on June 19, 2020 and committed a strong-arm robbery against a man in the parking lot of Speedy Stop, 502 N. Mechanic, before trying unsuccessfully from stealing merchandise inside that store.
Alec Raymond Carranza, 23, 1610 S. Mechanic, admitted to District Judge Randy Clapp that he was one of those men, although he offered no explanations.
Carranza received two concurrent 15-year prison sentences with credit for 546 days already served.
His probation for aggravated robbery on Oct. 13, 2017 was revoked during the same hearing and he received a concurrent 18-year sentence, extending his likely stay behind bars.
The parking lot victim sustained minor injuries, but no others were hurt during the short crime spree.
A license plate number captured at one store helped lead police to the four. Officers were able to recover at least some of the cash taken.
The firearm used and clothing worn during the
