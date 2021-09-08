An extra day’s rest for America’s workforce may bring yet another mini surge in COVID-19 virus numbers, officials said.
Crowded gatherings, especially of people from assorted regions is the main concern.
More than 132,000 weekly are becoming sickened nationwide, a number comparing to early November 2020. In Texas, the seven-day average exceeds 19,000, comparable to December 2020 and January 2021.
Meanwhile in Wharton County, the weekly average is 33 new cases, with as many as 200 active cases anticipated in the next reporting period due after press time.
“We’re exactly where we were in January,” Wharton County Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Debbie Cenko said Monday. “More people are getting vaccinated, but that takes six weeks to take effect.”
A holiday weekend delay is expected to create a slight distortion of case counts. The real concern, however, comes seven to 10 days later when any potential exposures have time to incubate.
“Nearly everybody has been exposed to it, even if they don’t know it,” Cenko said. “If people would just use common sense – wash your hands, social distance, wear a mask (it would help).”
The Delta variant is much more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus and it’s showing despite vaccinations.
“We are responsible for ourself and for others. If you are not responsible, you are affecting others,” Cenko said, adding local death rates are climbing. “We’re seeing four a week. And, we know them. We’re burying our friends and neighbors. It’s really bad right now.”
The state reports 131 Wharton County residents have died from COVID-19 since the virus was identified in Texas early late year.
Like other COVID-19 testing data, school district updates have been slightly delayed so a small spike is possible later this week.
Currently, El Campo ISD reports 132 students and 25 staff have been sickened with the COVID-19 virus since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year. The majority of cases are being seen on the high school campus (47) and Hutchins Elementary (45). Hutchins houses students in first through third grades.
In Louise ISD, the district reports 23 student cases and six staff cases so far this school year.
“We’re exactly where we were in January,” Wharton County Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Debbie Cenko said Monday. “More people are getting vaccinated, but that takes six weeks to take effect.”
A holiday weekend delay is expected to create a slight distortion of case counts. The real concern, however, comes seven to 10 days later when any potential exposures have time to incubate.
“Nearly everybody has been exposed to it, even if they don’t know it,” Cenko said. “If people would just use common sense – wash your hands, social distance, wear a mask (it would help).”
The Delta variant is much more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus and it’s
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.