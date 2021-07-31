An El Campo ISD pilot program planned for the upcoming school year aims to offer busing for 60 percent of students who didn’t have the opportunity prior.
ECISD’s transportation department will be adding seven additional stops to the existing 17 routes, so that some students living within city limits can ride the bus to and from school. The program may not be available on the first day of school, Aug. 11, but district leaders hope to launch the opportunity soon after. If demand for the new stops isn’t significant, the pilot program may be discontinued.
About 10 years ago, ECISD cut busing for students living within city limits due to state funding cuts. For any students living within city limits, the district does not receive state reimbursement for driving them to and from school.
This leaves about 2,300 current students, or two-thirds of ECISD’s 2020-2021 enrollment, ineligible to ride school buses. Whether to expand school bus routes for city limit stops has been an ongoing debate during the last decade.
“Assuming we’re fully staffed … with what we have in place, we could add these stops and not add any additional routes, need any additional personnel, or need an additional bus,” Transportation Director Mark Freeman said at Tuesday’s ECISD school board meeting.
The new satellite stops in the pilot program will include a stop at each of the El Campo Housing Authority locations, 401 Ricebird and 1303 Delta; one stop at El Campo Village Apartments, 1185 Olivia; and at each ECISD campus, excluding Myatt Elementary. A stop wouldn’t be added at Myatt, since it is located next to Northside Elementary, Freeman said.
ECISD campuses will be added as stops so that students could ride from their school to the campus closest to their house and walk home or be picked up. This service has been offered for district employees’ children in previous years.
“If you add those stops, 60 percent of your kids (living within city limits) now are … within a reasonable walking distance of a half mile to be where a bus could pick them up or take them to school,” Freeman said.
For students in second grade and below, an adult would have to meet them at the bus stop for the bus drivers to drop them off.
The Housing Authority and apartment complex locations were tested for bus routes during ECISD’s 2021 summer school programs. In years past, summer school students were picked up at local parks, Freeman said, but these new locations were chosen because of the added aspect of adult supervision.
Community members have raised the lack of busing issue before trustees multiple times since routes were eliminated with Board President James Russell on the school board.
“There was a significant savings in 2010, but since that time, we’ve looked at adding busing back several times, and nobody was against it,” Russell said. “The road block you ran into was the drivers.”
A decade ago, when city limits stops were eliminated, ECISD ran 34 bus routes, with at least that many drivers covering them. Currently, the district has 16 drivers, needing one more before Aug. 11, employed to cover bus routes for the 2020-2021 school year.
“There’s no way we can go back to busing kids who live in town and bus every single kid who wants to (ride,)” Freeman said. “If I can’t even find 17 drivers, I’m not going to find 17 more.”
Out of the district’s current 17 routes, 14 are for all students and three are for Special Education students.
In recent years, a lack of busing for students has become most noticeable at El Campo Middle School, trustees agreed. Located near the intersection of FM 2765 and Hwy. 71, many students can be seen walking to and from school, passing through the surrounding businesses and neighborhoods.
“I appreciate you doing this, because being a teacher at middle school, I hated seeing those kids walk,” trustee Kathy Smith said. “It was not a question of if it happens. It’s going to happen.”
District leaders don’t anticipate the pilot program will deter all students from walking. Many may continue to walk home, even if offered the opportunity to catch a bus, Freeman said.
“There’s a large percentage of (students) who are still going to want to walk because it gives them their freedom and they’re unsupervised for a large period of time,” he said. “To them, that’s a benefit.”
