Police to accept unwanted medicine

Drug take backs are the preferred method of disposing of unwanted prescription medication.

The El Campo Police Department is hosting the first of their usually two annual Drug Take Backs, starting Monday, March 20 through April 22.

In partnership with the Drug Enforcement Agency, ECPD conducts the take back in an effort to limit the quantity of prescription medication in public hands, and limit what makes it onto the streets to be sold illicitly.

