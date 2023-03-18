Police to accept unwanted medicine

The El Campo Police Department is hosting the first of their usually two annual Drug Take Backs, starting Monday, March 20 through April 22.
In partnership with the Drug Enforcement Agency, ECPD conducts the take back in an effort to limit the quantity of prescription medication in public hands, and limit what makes it onto the streets to be sold illicitly.
Anyone with medication that they would like to dispose of, can drop it off at the El Campo Police Station, 1011 West Loop, anytime day or night no questions asked. While the program isn’t intended to take illegal substances, they are destroyed along with other collected medications. However, the program does not accept any aerosols, needles or vape pens.
The program was instituted in El Campo in 2014, with heavy takes each year although the first years were much greater.
“I turned in 26 pounds of medication to the DEA (last time). Our total since we started the program is now up to 1,114 pounds of medication,” ECPD Cpl. Mark Biskup said.
The first three years the program had run, police collected an average of 160 pounds each year.
The University of Texas Austin in their 2019 Drug Use Patterns and Trends report lists pharmaceuticals as a top five drug threat in two of the three DEA field divisions in Texas, Dallas and El Paso whereas the Houston division that oversees Wharton County lists heroin and other opioids as the third-most pressing threat.
Drug take back programs are also used to keep people prescribed with medications from flushing them.
“Medicines on the flush list are those (1) sought-after for their misuse and/or abuse potential and (2) that can result in death from one dose if inappropriately taken,” as reported by the F.D.A. and drug take back programs are considered the best disposal method for unwanted medication.
If there is a large amount of medication that needs to be disposed of, readers are encouraged to schedule a drop off with Biskup by calling 543-5311.
