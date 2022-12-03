Robert Satterfield

The capital murder trial of Robert Allen Satterfield, accused of murdering an Angleton couple and their 5-year-old child in 2018, will now start on Monday at 9 a.m. in Judge Randy Clapp’s 329th District Court.

The murder trial was supposed to begin Friday morning, but instead of hearing opening remarks from prosecution and defense attorneys, 12 jurors and four alternates were issued instructions to avoid all news and information about the case, and were then excused. The jury will be sworn in on Monday.

