The capital murder trial of Robert Allen Satterfield, accused of murdering an Angleton couple and their 5-year-old child in 2018, will now start on Monday at 9 a.m. in Judge Randy Clapp’s 329th District Court.
The murder trial was supposed to begin Friday morning, but instead of hearing opening remarks from prosecution and defense attorneys, 12 jurors and four alternates were issued instructions to avoid all news and information about the case, and were then excused. The jury will be sworn in on Monday.
“I want everything you need to know to come from this witness stand,” Clapp said.
As jurors entered the jury box, the judge also commented on their numbers.
“I’ve never sat 16 (jurors) before. We’ve sat 14, but never 16,” he said, indicating the seriousness of this trial.
If convicted, Satterfield faces a possible death sentence.
Clapp explained later that the postponement to Monday is due to a writ of mandamus filed with the 13th Court of Appeals by the defense team.
“The defense wants more DNA and ballistics testing, and I denied that request,” the judge explained, which resulted in the defense directing that request to the appeals court in Corpus Christi.
Clapp said unless he’s overruled by a higher authority, the trial will begin Monday.
In its legal filing asking for the continuance, lead defense counsel Brian Lacour wrote, “Mr. Satterfield requests this Court to enter an order to allow the Defense to test and analyze the DNA profiles on the knife blade, knife handle, inside the glove and swabs from the inside of the tire compartment. We also ask the Court to enter an order to allow for the testing of familial DNA the state has acknowledged having already taken.”
Satterfield, 41, of Rosenberg, stands accused of shooting and killing Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28; Maya Victoria Rivera, 24; and their 5-year-old son Ray Shawn Hudson Jr., all of Angleton, then transporting their bodies to a field in East Wharton County near Burr where he attempted to burn their bodies.
The family of three went missing sometime after June 10, 2018, which was the last time Francis Rivera, Maya’s mother, saw her daughter and her family alive, according to the Houston Chronicle.
The Wharton County Sheriff’s Department reported the murders happened sometime on June 13, 2018. The Rosenberg Police Department reportedly arrested Satterfield on June 14 on a possession of a controlled substance charge. While he was being held in the Fort Bend County Jail, a tip led to the June 16 discovery of the family’s burned bodies on a road outside of Burr.
Satterfield was given the opportunity to plead guilty in exchange for life in prison, but he rejected that offer on April 13, 2019. Since then he has remained in the Wharton County Jail.
Judge Clapp said once the trial begins Monday it will proceed every day, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 15. If not concluded at that point a three-week break will be taken and the trial will resume Jan. 9, 2023.
Representing Satterfield will be assistant public defenders Brian Lacour, lead counsel, and Susan Anderson, co-counsel, both of the Regional Public Defenders For Capital Cases office.
Prosecutors will be Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison, lead attorney; Wharton County Assistant DA Lance Long; and Natalie Tice, an assistant Texas Attorney General who has been sworn in as an assistant Wharton County district attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.