The waiver on expired driver’s licenses and identification cards has expired with Texas Department of Public Safety urging residents to make an appointment or renew online today.
The waiver expired on April 14.
Online renewals: Many Texans are eligible to skip the trip to the office entirely by renewing their DL/ID card or changing their address online at Texas.gov. Customers can also renew by phone at 1-866-DL-RENEW (1-866-357-3639). The requirements and cost for online and phone renewal are the same as in-person transactions.
Expanded office hours: High-volume offices are offering expanded hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Appointments: Services at driver license offices are now conducted by appointment only. To schedule one, visit the online appointment scheduler.
