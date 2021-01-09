The 2021 Upper Gulf Coast feed grain and cotton conference, hosted by Texas A&M’s AgriLife Extension service, will be held in a new virtual format in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on Jan. 26.
Ag industry members from Wharton County and surrounding areas are invited to attend the free event, which is expected to last around six hours.
“We’ve all been hopeful that we could pull-off this conference in 2021 in it’s traditional, in-person setting,” Wharton County Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said via a press release. “However, due to current agency guidelines regarding programming during COVID-19, we have made the decision to provide this conference in a virtual format.”
Earlier this year, the 2020 conference, which was held at the Wharton County fairgrounds, brought in record attendance, Bowen said, with 190 farmers attending. AgriLife is still hoping for high turnout, even though the 2021 event will take place via online video.
Those interested must register before Jan. 25 to attend the virtual conference. The event will include seminars from ag experts on a variety of topics including weed and pest management, market updates, information on the latest crop research and more.
The conference begins at 8 a.m., with an hour break given at noon, and is expected to end at 2 p.m. To register for the event, call the Wharton County Extension Office at 979-532-3310 or visit www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-virtual-upper-gulf-coast-feed-grain-and-cotton-conference-tickets-133017361509. Attendees will need to provide their email address and pesticide and/or CCA license number to register.
A link will be sent to those who register one day before the conference with log in information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.