The retroactive competency trial of convicted killer Demond Bluntson of El Campo ended Monday with a Laredo jury saying he was capable of assisting in his own defense during his 2016 trial.
The finding of competency means Bluntson will be headed back to death row for the June 19, 2012 killing of his one and a half year old son Devian Bluntson as well as six-year-old Jayden Thompson in a Laredo hotel room which was surrounded by law enforcement at the time.
After a week’s worth of testimony, 49th District Court jurors began their deliberations Friday. They were tasked with deciding whether Blunston was able to assist in his defense during his 2016 capital murder trial.
Bluntson was found guilty during the 2016 Webb County trial and sentenced to die.
Former El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill participated in the competency hearing via a video conference with the court Friday over the objection of defense attorneys.
Bluntson remains charged with the El Campo murder of Brandy Cerny, the mother of the two children Bluntson killed in Laredo. Authorities believe he killed Cerny during an argument in a shed on Dunlap Street in El Campo, taking the children with him as he fled.
Authorities discovered Bluntson was in Laredo when he used Cerny’s credit card and summoned officers.
The El Campo murder case has not been tried.
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ordered Webb County’s 49th District Court to hold the retrospective competency hearing last June, but COVID delayed any hearings.
Bluntson had been held on Death Row in Huntsville, but was shipped back to Laredo for the competency hearing.
Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz, Chief Assistant District Attorney Marisela Jacaman, Assistant District Attorney David Reuthinger and Assistant District Attorney Amber Holmes are representing the state. Bluntson is being defended by attorneys Theresa Huntzinger and Hilary Sheard.
The defense rested its case on Thursday, May 5 with the state resting the next day.
Deliberations got under way at 6 p.m. Friday, May 6, but quickly halted for the weekend. Deliberations resumed Monday morning with the verdict issued Monday afternoon.
