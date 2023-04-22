He shot a refrigerator, prosecutors say, but in doing so, caused two schools to be locked down and put people in and near his home in jeopardy.
Now Jose Manuel De La Rosa, 34, of 111 Shimek faces up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.
Police didn’t know what, if anything, De La Rosa had shot when they scrambled to Shimek Street directly off North Mechanic on Jan. 24.
An AT&T worker reported he had been shot at and there were two other people inside the home.
When police arrived, De La Rosa released the woman and child, but barricaded himself inside the home for the next several hours as onlookers gathered and were later chased away by high winds and a pounding rain.
Myatt and Northside elementaries were placed into lockdown due to Webb Street’s proximity to Shimek Street.
De La Rosa later surrendered to police, went to the station and then attempted to leave. He was initially charged with deadly conduct: discharging a firearm and resisting arrest. No one was harmed in the incident and, at the time, it was unknown exactly how many shots were fired.
The Wharton County Grand Jury indictment handed down during April deliberations notes that De La Rosa was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Jan. 14, 2008 in Fort Bend County.
