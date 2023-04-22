Jose Manuel De La Rosa

He shot a refrigerator, prosecutors say, but in doing so, caused two schools to be locked down and put people in and near his home in jeopardy.

Now Jose Manuel De La Rosa, 34, of 111 Shimek faces up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.