Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
January Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Robert Lee Khan, 37, of 512 E. Calhoun in El Campo for unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 28, 2020. He allegedly stole a vehicle and had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Lee Andrew Kimble Jr., 38, of 801 A St. East in Eagle Lake for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Nov. 20, 2020. He allegedly cut a man.
• Lisa Ann King, 25, of 206 Garrett in Wharton for evading arrest with a motor vehicle on Sept. 27, 2020.
• April Lynn Manciaz, 29, of 9062 FM 441 in Louise for forgery on Nov. 3, 2020. She allegedly forged a $420 check.
• Augustine Mendoza Jr., 29, of 9062 FM 441 in Louise for forgery on Nov. 3, 2020. He allegedly forged a $420 check.
Mendoza has prior felony convictions for burglary of a building on Sept. 27, 2016, aggravated sexual assault of a child on Sept. 27, 2016 and failure to comply with a sex offenders duty to register on June 9, 2012, all in Wharton County.
• Ruben Angel Ortiz, 27, of 8603 Carmen in Edinburg for smuggling of persons on Sept. 22, 2020. He allegedly tried to hide an undocumented person from police.
• Hector Manuel Perez, 37, of 511 E. Railroad in Boling for four counts of possession of a controlled substance (two in a drug free zone), a single count of possession of marijuana and evading arrest with a vehicle on Dec. 17, 2018. Perez stands accused of having more than 4 grams of THC oil and Ecstasy, less than 28 grams of hydrocodone and Xanex, and more than 4 ounces of marijuana, all within 1,000 feet of Wharton Junior High, 1120 N. Rusk, in Wharton.
• Roxanne Porter, 38, of 1413 Back in Columbus for two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on Nov. 18, 2020. She allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine and less than 28 grams of Alprazolam within 1,000 feet of the Just Do It Now youth center, 1619 Martin Luther King, in Wharton.
• Quiera Bernice Ragston, 30, of 5479 FM 102 in Wharton for forgery against the elderly on March 25, 2020. She allegedly forged an $800 check on an elderly woman’s account.
• Jeffery Alan Richie, 62, of 314 Palacios in El Campo for aggravated sexual assault of a child on March 1, 2018.
Richie has two prior felony convictions for burglary and home burglary on March 27, 1981 and July 24, 1978.
• Jeremy Rockwell, 36, of 13823 Willie Melton in Kendleton for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 1, 2020. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of the active ingredient in marijuana.
• Domingo Manuel Sanchez, 37, of 1217 Muncy in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third of more offense on Nov. 1, 2020. Sanchez has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions, both in Wharton County.
• Akeem Jamal Sanford, 31, of 522 Sanford in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 12, 2020. He allegedly had more than a gram of THC oil.
• Christopher Neal Stites, 45, listed as homeless in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 20, 2020. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• James Barnet Thompson, 62, of 409 CR 225 in Wharton for theft with two or more previous convictions on Nov. 6, 2020. He allegedly stole groceries, toothbrushes and toys.
Thompson has prior convictions for felony theft on April 25, 1991 in Harris County and misdemeanor theft on Dec. 16, 1998 in Wharton County.
