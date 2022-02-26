City prepares for fire truck bond

The pending $1.75 million fire truck bond election and an update on housing highlight the agenda when El Campo City Council meets Monday.
State law does not allow a city or its officials to directly advocate a position on bonds, they can only provide the facts and try to explain effects. An official can’t, for example, go through town, asking anyone he/she meets to vote yes (or no) for a bond. However, that same official can tell people, using a fire truck for example, how old the current unit is, what it does, what its condition is and what difference a new unit would offer.
To ensure compliance with state laws, council and staff will hear “a presentation from our bond counsel on complying with Texas law during an election,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said Thursday.
The review will be conducted in workshop session starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 315 E. Jackson. The session is open to the public with the regular meeting to follow at 6:30 p.m.
The fee schedule will be considered by council at the regular session. There are “no changes to user rates in utility side ... It is proposed to change to match our cost of the meters (for new meters only),” Sladek said.
The discussion comes before citizens decide whether to mandate public hearings on utility fees via a City Charter Amendment. The vote will take place as part of the May election.
An update on the pending Creekside Apartment project on the city’s West Loop is anticipated. The TriArc Asset 5 development, at last report, was awaiting final approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Other items before council include:
• Easement purchases along Blue Creek Road and U.S. 59 will be presented, part of a plan for future utility extensions.
• awarding engineering and hiring a consultant for the pending emergency generator project which the city hopes will be funded via FEMA grants.
• selecting a firm for Civic Center operations, a decision made by periodic bids. The current provider is Raul Flores.
• approving a resolution on the city’s percentage of debt anticipated in relation to the pending fire truck bond. The administrative measure does not affect the truck’s possible cost or the outcome of the May election.
• Reports are expected on statewide Opioid settlements and annual racial profiling reviews.
• A closed session is expected to discuss a possible city land purchase. By state law, should council want to make any decision on the issue, it must return to open session first.
