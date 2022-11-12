County talks I-69 bridge

“This is an issue for the commissioners to decide,” Spenrath said. “My goal is to continue being open about everything.”

The transformation on U.S. 59 to I-69 in Wharton County may include a new bridge in the Mackay area, or perhaps just a new one directly across from the FM 961 bridge.

It’s early in the process, County Judge Phillip Spenrath told the Leader-News Thursday, adding commissioners would be discussing the issue during open session Monday.

