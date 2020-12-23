The El Campo Police Department and the Salvation Army teamed up to feed local residents in need for Christmas, purchasing box meals with a federal COVID-19 pandemic grant and passing out almost 150 free meals Tuesday.
The meal boxes were designed to be cooked as a Christmas dinner, including one uncooked turkey and several holiday side dishes. At the Civic Center, locals lined up in their cars and were handed their meals in a drive-through style process. Masks were also required.
More than 100 Wharton County residents had signed up to receive a meal at the Civic Center by Monday afternoon.
“We’ve had a lot of requests right now,” ECPD Administrative Assistant Tammy Rome told the Leader-News Monday. “I know people are hit hard because they’re out of work. Some due to COVID-19 and some not.”
Traditionally, around Christmas time, Salvation Army volunteers camp outside of stores or public hubs to ring bells and collect cash donations in their famous red buckets. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however, gathering funds has been difficult, Rome said.
“Some people don’t want to ring bells because they’re scared of getting sick,” she said. “They don’t want to be exposed. So we’ve really had no income for the Salvation Army. To get this grant, and still be able to get something out to the community, I was really excited about it.”
The grant was awarded to the Salvation Army specifically to purchase food for the needy. The plan was for the program to hand out boxed meals to locals in Wharton County, but ECPD added a festive twist to the event.
“Other agencies … were doing non-perishables in a box just to get the food out, but we thought about doing the Christmas dinner meals,” Rome said. “We just thought, since we’re right here at Christmas (time), why not make it a Christmas meal?”
El Campo’s H-E-B also covered a portion of the meal costs.
“H-E-B stepped forward and ended up paying for all the turkeys for us for what the grant didn’t cover,” Rome said.
This was ECPD’s first time hosting this event, as it was a COVID-19 era program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.