Plans for a three-lane North Wharton Street is moving forward. The plan is going to take the relocation of utility lines, an effort council will examine during its session Monday.
Hiring an engineering firm will be the next step in preparations before state crews begin a $13 million plan to completely rebuild and improve North Wharton Street, creating a curb and guttered street with turn lanes, eliminating the open ditches and adding sidewalks on each side of the roadway.
“It was recommended that the existing water main and wastewater collection line running within the project area be replaced,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
This means moving slightly less than 13,000 linear feet of water lines and 10,000 feet of sewer servicing 95 homes currently.
“This will upgrade and replace aging water lines and badly-needed sanitary mains along this area,” Sladek said.
Council will consider a contract with Pape-Dawson Engineers for the project, the same company city leaders approved to do other design work November.
Pape-Dawson is also working with the state on North Wharton drainage and roadway designs.
In addition to the main roadwork, the city has plans for a right-hand turn lane at East Jackson, made possible by a January 2015 land swap with Fesco.
In exchange for one-block of East Hillje Street, an alleyway and enough of Pierce Street to even up its parcel, the city got a 20-foot wide strip of land bordering the western side of North Wharton from East Jackson to Calhoun.
Once all work is complete, North Wharton will become city property. For now, North Wharton Street is actually FM 653, a state owned and maintained thoroughfare plagued with ruts and potholes in the pavement.
The renovation is currently set for state work in 2023 and the city must have utility lines done before then.
