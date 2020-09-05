El Campo police have captured the two men they believed fired 10 to 12 shots through the walls of a Tallow Lane home last Saturday narrowly missing an infant and two adults inside.
Police believe Edgar Eduardo Jaramillo, 19, of 1306 Fred and Miguel Angel Martinez Lopez, 20, of 910 East were seeking revenge around 3 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29.
“There were three occupants in the house (in the 300 block of Tallow Lane) at the time of the incident, one (was) ... a one year old baby,” El Campo Police Sgt. Jennifer Mican told the newspaper, adding all managed to escape injury.
Bullets tore through sheet rock, a door and window, striking a refrigerator.
The Tallow Lane residents had thrown a party the night before, one that ended with a fight between Jaramillo and another man.
“The victim helped break up the fight and take the suspect home ... Too much alcohol,” Mican said. “It was reported that the suspect was highly intoxicated and very emotional. He displayed a firearm at the party and at his residence once the victim took him home.”
The two shooters are reportedly related to the victim, one by marriage.
Both Jaramillo and Martinez face three counts of aggravated assault – discharging a firearm at an occupied home and tampering with evidence.
Martinez was also served a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia while being processed locally.
Both men were then transferred to the Wharton County Jail.
Once there, additional warrants for theft of a firearm, unlawfully carrying a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver’s license were served against Jaramillo. He posted $106,000 in bonds and was released at 4:27 p.m. Monday, Sept. 1.
Martinez was held in the jail in lieu of $96,250 in bonds, as of press time.
