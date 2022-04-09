Two Victoria adults have been arrested in the case of a 15-year-old-Louise girl who recently returned after a month-long disappearance.
Wharton County Sheriffs office is investigating the disappearance
Vasquez vanished from her Louise family home the night of Feb. 23 and was last heard from on Feb. 25. It is presumed she was with a 15-year-old boyfriend.
After 33 days, Vasquez was recovered in Houston by her family after she contacted her sister, Valerie Vasquez, on March 28.
“This is the longest runaway I’ve seen. They usually last a week,” Wharton County Sheriff’s sergeant David Rangel said Thursday.
So far, two have been charged with Enticing a Child in relation to Vasquez’ disappearance.
Charles Wayne Ramirez Sr., 40, of 1807 Rosemary in Victoria turned himself in to WCSO at 9 a.m. April 1 and was released the same day on a $4,000 surety bond.
Leonor Ramirez, 38, of the same address, was arrested by Victoria PD at 7:10 p.m. March 18. Information on her bond and release were not available as of press time.
Enticing a child is a Class B misdemeanor and investigations are ongoing. Class B misdemeanors if convicted are punishable with up to 180 days in jail, as much as a $2,000 fine or both.
“There may or may not be more (arrests) pending (Vasquez’) interview,” Rangel said, adding “From everything I’ve been told, (Vasquez) left willingly. I don’t believe she was injured.”
Vasquez’s family has expressed concerns about their safety after her return.
“With the info I have, the family did say that they were worried he ‘would come get her’ or something of that sort,” Rangel said, adding “They haven’t mentioned anything to me about a protective order.”
No information about Vasquez’s whereabouts during the month she was missing has been released as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.