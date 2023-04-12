Charges of racism and vote blocking arose Monday as the El Campo City Council “delayed” a vote on extending an apartment project’s planned development agreement.
TriArc Real Estate Partners was requesting an 18-month extension on the pledge to build phase one of the $40 million Creekside Ranch, a gated community envisioned on the West Loop at South Street. TriArc CEO Joseph Bramante cited a changing financial market and rising interest rates on loans as the reasons for delay.
“We are waiting for them to get a loan for us. We are shovel ready with plans ready to go,” he told council.
At-large Councilman Blake Barger, however, quickly cut off discussions calling for a delay, specified as not tabling, until after the May 6 election. Three of four district council seats are contested with two seats guaranteed to change. District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez opted not to run and District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris is being forced off by term limits.
“You’re keeping us from doing our job,” Harris said after the 4-3 vote (Harris, Vasquez and Mayor Chris Barbee against) put any apartment decision on hold. She later added, “If you have a quorum, it is not necessary to table it.”
Vasquez said, “I think this is an insult to our constituency and community (who) trusted us to do the job,” pointing out the delay pulls any decision from the council’s only “two women of color.”
District 3 Councilman David Hodges said he too was insulted, adding there was no racial element to his support delaying the TriArc discussions. Barger said the extension would coincide with new members terms.
Postponing discussions until after the election leaves very little time for a decision to be rendered before the TriArc’s planned development agreement expires on May 13.
“We keep throwing up hurdles for this project .... They are trying to bring in luxury apartments ... I’m tired of the NIMBY (Not In My Back Yard) mentality,” Barbee said.
The development agreement is a form of zoning, carving out special circumstances across the 26.15-acresite if, and only if, the apartment/townhome project is built.
The project is still doable, Bramante said. Previous issues with the Planning & Zoning commission caused delays, he added. “It was nine months before the debt crisis,” he said, adding he is working with rural lenders to secure funding.
“Considering the need for housing, the resistance is unfounded and unexpected,” he said, adding his TriArc partners are actually from El Campo.
