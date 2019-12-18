Clusters of red and yellow stickers on sheets of white printer paper are not a striking sight, but the colorful little circles were important to Wharton County officials at the recent Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Interpretation Luncheon.
The stickers represented the efforts of 12 community members who participated in the 20th Texas Community Futures Forum, a survey of county issues held every five years by the Extension Office.
“Not only does it help our programming, our subject matter over the next five years, but other groups, entities and other leaders in the county can also use this information to identify concerns and needs and issues in the county,” Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said during the Dec. 9 event.
Attendees were asked to write down local issues in suggested topics before placing a red dot by what should be the highest priority for community leaders and a yellow dot next to the issues participants believed could be handled locally.
“The groups were separate from one another when they wrote down these issues,” Bowen said. “Some are repetitive, which validates that people are in tune with what’s going on out there.”
Survey topics included health, community development, youth and agriculture and natural resources.
Top health issues were healthy eating, Diabetes education, food safety (for the food service industry), parenting and child care training.
“We’re going to be doing some Cooking Well With Diabetes, where it will be some demonstrations and some cooking classes that are not only healthy eating, but diabetic friendly as well,” Extension Agent Lori Schindler said. “So that’s going to be a lot of fun there, I believe.”
Community development garnered top votes for influence and outreach from churches and growing the middle class.
“If we grow the middle class, we improve health,” Bowen said. “We improve income. We improve our ... education.”
For youth, the top issues were mental health, character building, DARE revitalization, teaching life skills and trade school opportunities.
“We all are preached at a very young age that you need to go to college four years, but that’s not everyone’s cup of tea, and now we need those trade laborers,” Extension Agent Rachel Berry said. “So how to we make those kids aware that there are other opportunities out there?”
Votes in the ag and natural resources category deemed public education, land and water management, interpretation of available data, integrated cattle management, hemp production and development and commodity diversification as the top issues.
Of the top-ranking issues in the resources category, land and water management received the least votes.
“The county’s made a lot of progress toward that over the last seven years...and it continues to move along,” Bowen said.
Prairie View A&M University offers various resources to the community through the Cooperative Extension Program, which Extension Agent Kashara Bell discussed at the luncheon.
“We do a lot,” Bell said. “I always enjoy it. We’re always here for our community. And just getting our name out there has been a task, but I’m just hoping to be able to service our community in whichever way I can.”
Courses are available for free on healthy eating, financial management, parenting education, social media safety, teenage dating and more.
“When we always do those interpretations, I always get ‘hey, I didn’t know that you were doing this, and that’s great,’” Bell said.
