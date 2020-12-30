Wharton County Commissioners and other locally elected officials will kick off their new terms in office with a swearing in ceremony 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1 inside the Wharton County Annex Building.
The New Year’s Day meeting allows for a smooth transfer of power for some offices and continued authority of other officials.
No deliberation will take place at the session.
Among those who will be sworn in are Precinct 3 Commissioner Steven Goetsch and Precinct 1 Commissioner Richard Zahn.
Goetsch won the Republican Primary in March and didn’t have an opponent in the November General Election. Zahn had an opponent in both the Republican Primary and the General Election against a Democratic candidate.
Among the other officials who will be sworn in and had an opponent during the March Republican Primary are Cindy Hernandez (new tax assessor-collector), William Copeland (new Precinct 1 constable), “Bud” Graves (new Precinct 2 commissioner), Sheriff Shannon Srubar, and District Attorney Dawn Allison. None of these had a Democratic challenger in November.
Hernandez ran for the tax assessor-collector post against two candidates in the primary, and then won a runoff in July.
Copeland beat two other candidates in the primary.
Graves defeated two challengers in the primary also.
Incumbent Allison won against her challenger. Srubar was elected to his seat once again in March.
The other Wharton County officials who will be sworn in, but didn’t have an opponent are County Attorney Trey Maffett, and Precinct 1 Constable John A. Szymanski.
