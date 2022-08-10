If you remember school starting after Labor Day, today being El Campo ISD’s first day of classes might seem early, but it’s getting more common.
El Campo ISD first petitioned the Texas Education Agency to become a District Of Innovation in 2017, which allows schools to, among other things, modify their start date and calender beyond what state law normally allows.
Texas normally mandates school start no sooner than the fourth Monday in August, Aug. 22 this year.
Keeping El Campo ISD’s current holiday plans, that would push the end of school into June.
Part of the issue with the previous start time was attendance.
“Districts found that if we only gave the last three days of Thanksgiving off, absences would shoot up. To comply with family vacation plans around Thanksgiving, Christmas and spring break,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said, adding “There are a few districts around Houston that start(ed) (Monday), some start Tuesday and a lot start Wednesday with us.”
El Campo school trustees first approved an early start date for the 2018-19 school year, on Aug. 15, a full 14 days before the previous year’s Aug. 29 start date. Since then, the date has drifted forward from Aug. 15 in 2018, to Aug. 14 in 2019, to Aug. 19 in 2020 - due to a COVID delay - then Aug. 11 and finally Aug. 10 this year.
An earlier school start could have an effect on students with agricultural backgrounds if an earlier start butts against a yearly harvest.
“I am not aware of anything in law that would grant a dispensation ... for ag students or migrant students impacted. High school has a plan for those students, the acceleration program, that would allow students to get caught up on Saturday and after school to address their missed instruction,” Callaghan said.
El Campo students are coming back earlier, but Louise students have a more traditional start-time, Aug. 22.
“We could start earlier if we wanted to, it’s just a matter of meeting the (required instructional) minutes. As long as we meet the minutes, there’s no reason to start early,” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
El Campo students are off one extra holiday that Louise students have to attend, President’s Day on Feb. 20.
El Campo ISD plans to end their 2022-23 school year May 25, whereas Louise ISD plans to end on May 17, with up to May 25 reserved for make-up or summer school.
Louise attends 466 minutes in a day of instruction, as compared to El Campo’s 420.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.