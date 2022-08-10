It’s Not A Hat

El Campo Pre-K teacher Haley Mica pulls out more teaching tools from storage in preparation for today, the first day of school. El Campo teachers have been on campuses for weeks getting their classrooms ready for the Aug. 10 start.

If you remember school starting after Labor Day, today being El Campo ISD’s first day of classes might seem early, but it’s getting more common.

El Campo ISD first petitioned the Texas Education Agency to become a District Of Innovation in 2017, which allows schools to, among other things, modify their start date and calender beyond what state law normally allows.

