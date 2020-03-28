One of the warmest days in 2020, Thursday played host to a 90-degree afternoon and also the final day of collection for the El Campo Middle School canned food drive.
About 205 bags were filled with canned and pre-packaged goods donated by community members and local organizations throughout the week.
ECMS Principal Gary Figirova, On-Site Coordinator for ECMS Communities in Schools Marisol Figirova, ECMS teacher Herman Mauch and other volunteers, including three Firgirova children, met Thursday afternoon to sort the food and bag it.
“Thank you to everybody that donated,” Figirova said. “We are looking to do this again next week.”
Friday, the bags were taken to locations in Spanish Camp, Danevang and Glen Flora to be distributed to families in need.
Organized by ECMS faculty and CIS department employees, the food drive will continue each week as long as donations continue to come in, Figirova said.
To make a donation, drop off canned goods at ECMS, 4010 FM 2765, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
