Paying The Tax Man

Arianna Elizondo is one of the deputy tax clerks at the Wharton County Court Annex. Residents can see their tax rates at https://wharton.countytaxrates.com/tax when they're available. 

Even as property evaluations rise, your tax bill should stay relatively stable, county officials say.

The county saw its tax base increase by $662 million, or 16 percent, almost half of that value coming from a pair of solar farms totaling $283 million in new value.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.