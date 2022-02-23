Voters still not visiting primary polls

Less than 5 percent of Wharton County’s registered voters had cast ballots when early midterm primary polls opened Tuesday morning.
“It was very slow,” Wharton County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter said Tuesday morning. “I think it’s going to be better, there’s steady stream now. I think they took time to read and then came out.”
Keeping with a county trend, Republican ballots are outnumbering Democratic ballots roughly four to one at local polls during the early voting period.
“There are still plenty of voters out there. We hope they come on out,” Richter said.
An additional 70 voters had cast early ballots by 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Wharton County has 25,710 voters eligible to cast ballots in the March primary elections.
The largest single day early voting tally so far in this election is 223. Only 23 ballots were cast Saturday and 32 on Sunday.
Overall more early ballots have been cast at the Wharton poll with 494 collected as of poll opening Tuesday. The El Campo poll collected 455 during the same time period and the East Bernard poll 138.
Most primary challenges appear on the GOP ballot with contested races for the District 85 State Representative post, the District 17 State Senator position and the nominee for Congressional District 22.
The Senate and Congressional districts are new to Wharton County voters who were moved as a result of redistricting this summer, making the incumbents almost as new a candidate as the challengers in posts.
People are coming to polls daily to pick up sample ballots, according to Richter, to familiarize themselves with names and issues before opting to cast their vote.
The only local race is for county treasurer where Audrey Wessels Scearce faces off against Christa Lynch Albrecht on the GOP ticket. With no Democratic challenger, the primary will decide who takes office in January.
In primaries, the voter must decide which ticket or ballot they want – Republican or Democrat. The candidates vie for that party’s nomination and must secure 51 percent of the vote to move to the November General Election.
In a multi-person race, if one candidate does not collect 51 percent of the vote, the top two vote-getters proceed to a run-off election.
Cross party voting is not allowed until the November General Election.
Early voting turnout this year is comparable to the 2018 mid-term elections. From the 24,839 registered voters that year, 2,501 opted to take advantage of early or mail in balloting for the primaries.
In the 2014 mid-term election, 3,853 early ballots were cast by 24,675 registered voters.
Poll Sites
Early polls are located at the El Campo Library - Mayors’ Room, 200 W. Church; Wharton County Annex D, Classroom 116, 315 E. Milam in Wharton; and the East Bernard Library, 746 Clubside.
Polls are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Wednesday, Feb 23. Early voting will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all locations Thursday, Feb. 24 and Friday, Feb. 25.
Election Day balloting will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 1.
Polls will be located at:
El Campo: the El Campo Library - Mayors’ Room, 200 W. Church; El Campo Civic Center - Myatt Room, 2350 N. Mechanic; and St. Roberts Parish Hall, 512 Teagner.
Wharton: Wharton Civic Center – Duncan Auditorium, 1924 N. Fulton.
Rural: Justice of the Peace 3 Courtroom, 340 W. North in Louise; St. Joseph Parish Hall, 6902 FM 442 in Boling; East Bernard Library, 746 Clubside; and the Hungerford Fire Station, 8018 Houston,.
