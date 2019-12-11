City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Erik Albert Tristan Garcia Jr., 18, of 4463 CR 311 in Louise was arrested at 7:42 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 for possession of marijuana after being stopped in the 300 block of West Monseratte. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Violence, weapons
Antonio Sanchez Jr., 36, of 905 Franklin was arrested at 10:57 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 on warrants for two counts of no driver’s license as well as single counts of disorderly conduct - fighting, public intoxication and failure to appear. Processed, he was held 48 hours and then released.
Daquin Jamal Jackson, 25, of 1607 Charlie was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 for criminal trespass and assault family violence causing injury with a previous conviction. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day.
Foster Anthony Alfred Jr., 24, of 507 N. Washington was arrested at 5:03 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9 for family violence after police were summoned to the 400 block of Bluebonnet. Processed, he was transferred to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
A hit-and-run was reported in the 1000 block of Flax around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. A Ford Focus sustained damage.
Burglars struck a vehicle parked at Leedo Manufacturing, 600 Sam Biskin, around 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. An LG cellular phone valued at $100 was stolen along with a credit card.
A $2,400 MacBook and airpods were stolen from a vehicle parked at Southern Belle Boutique, 1706 N. Mechanic, between 6:50 and 7:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Also taken as a backpack and cash. Loss nears $3,000.
Burglars targeted a vehicle parked at Los Cucos Mexican Cafe, 805 E. Jackson, around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. A window was broken.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Ethan Maurice Bustamante, 19, of 310 W. Third was arrested at 12:03 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 for possession of marijuana, disregarding a traffic control device and possession of drug paraphernalia. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Jay Andrew Garza, 18, of 501 E. Strand was arrested at 5:18 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 for tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana.
Christopher Eugene Whatley, 41, of 609 Fahrenthold was arrested at 10:52 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 for possession of marijuana, failure to maintain financial responsibility and two counts of driving while license invalid. Processed, he posted $2,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Damion Rod Garcia, 24, of 1011 Lear in Houston was arrested by WCSO at 8:11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted $7,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Coral Trevino, 23, of 12980 Greens Bayou in Houston was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 8:11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 for possession of marijuana. Processed, she posted a $1,250 bond and was released the next day.
Andrew Richard Valdez, 30, of 701 Clara was arrested at 6:22 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6 for unlawful possession of a firearm, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and two counts of abandoning or endangering a child – criminal negligence. Processed, he posted $87,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Mario Oscar Benavides Roman, 38, of unlisted address in Mexico was arrested by state troopers at 12:32 p.m. Saturday,
Dec. 7 for money laundering.
Property
Gloria Sue Munoz, 24, of 310 Shropshire was booked at 10:25 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 for credit or debit card abuse and a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Violence, weapons
Crystal Campos, 30, of 701 Clara was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 6:22 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6 on two counts of abandoning or endangering a child – criminal negligence. Processed, she posted $24,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Billy Jack Ellis, 38, of 1415 E. Jackson was booked at 6:29 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 on warrants for two counts of assault causing injury.
Other
Sheri Lynn Peery, 50, of 426 Stockton 5 in East Bernard was booked at 11:04 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 for criminal nonsupport. Processed, she posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.
