Dust off the jukebox and break out your poodle skirts, because Monday’s Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce banquet will be a throwback to the 1950s.
The 61st annual Chamber banquet will be held Monday evening, open for the public to attend. Tickets are available in advance at First State Bank or at the door for $15.
Era music played by the Joe Valentino Band will be featured throughout the night.
“A malt shop theme is what we’re going with this year,” Chamber Executive Secretary and Treasurer Shelly Fritz said. “We’re giving back to the community and we have good friends and fellowship and food. We have a lot of fun. People look forward to our banquets.”
Between 250 and 300 community members are expected to attend and they will be served chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad and dessert. Before dinner, the Chamber will announce the Citizen of the Year and Educator of the Year.
“It’s election year, so we’re looking forward to a lot of candidates and their families (attending),” Fritz said. “We usually have a lot of important county officials.”
COTY and EOTY are nominated by community members or by the Louise ISD school officials and then selected by the Chamber. In 2019, Liz Lovejoy was named COTY and Louise ISD Band Instructor Kasey Chitmon was declared EOTY.
Event emcee this year will be Mike Henderson, a Louise native who has emceed the event several times before.
“He is a hoot,” Fritz said. “He always dresses the part.”
A silent auction and bucket raffle will be held with proceeds benefiting the Mill Project, a local effort to renovate the Louise Rice Mill.
“Everything goes back into the mill,” Fritz said.
Social hour will begin at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 at El Campo event venue the Rustic Chandelier, 5472 N. FM 441.
