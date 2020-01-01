El Campo Middle School students donned ties and slacks, then baseball caps and flip flops for two events encouraging students to go beyond the everyday dress code.
Whenever the ninth day of the month falls during the school week, ECMS students celebrate by dressing “to the Nines” in professional clothing.
“Some wear jackets and ties, girls wear dresses or business-type clothing to dress up,” ECMS Principal Gary Figirova said. “(It’s) just to kind of give them a sense of what it’s like once they get out and work in a job.”
Students ditched clothing with words or holes, house shoes and Jandals, slip-on sandals, according to El Campo ISD’s social media page.
“They really do like getting a chance to dress up,” Figirova said. “We have a pretty rigid dress code that they follow. Once they get to dress up and do that part of it, they really like doing that.”
About three years ago, ECMS counselors, the assistant principal and principal concocted the idea.
“It gives them a sense of pride too, when they can do it and people tell them they look nice,” Figirova said.
While Dress to the Nines Day aims to help students practice dressing up, students are treated to an occasional day of dressing casually. By purchasing a $1 dress pass, students can wear items that are normally out of dress code such as baseball hats or flip-flops.
“They get a dress pass, and they can wear what they want,” Figirova said. “Just as long as it still kind of fits into our guidelines of being appropriate.”
ECISD’s dress code bans headgear, such as hats and bandannas, torn clothing, flip-flops, oversized outerwear and leggings, among other items. Students in fourth through twelfth grade are required to tuck in their shirts, wear belts with pants that have belt loops and all students are required to wear appropriately fitting clothing.
Dress passes are offered periodically throughout the year to students with good conducts or grades. Funds raised go toward rewards for the students, such as pizza or candy, according to Figirova.
“It’s kind of like a relaxed day for them,” Figirova said. “They really enjoy that. They can wear what they want and go to class and feel relaxed at school.”
