Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Domingo Aldape, 62, of 208.5 E. Second in El Campo for two counts of theft under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. He was sentenced to 14 months in state jail for the June 6, 2020 and Jan. 24 crimes.
Aldape received credit for 63 days already served.
• Melissa Esmerelda Banda, 24, of 601 S. Wharton in El Campo for theft between $2,500 and $30,000 in value. She was placed on four years deferred probation for the Jan. 25, 2020 crime.
The judge also required Banda to perform 150 hours community service, pay a $1,000 fine and $300 restitution.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Banda if she is able to complete all terms.
• Kevin Lee Galvan, 33, of 5305 Big Bend Lane in Boling for assault causing injury, a Class A misdemeanor. Galvan was placed on a year’s probation for the Aug. 6, 2020 crime.
The judge also ordered Galvan to take an anger management class, perform 50 hours community service and pay a $250 fine.
• Ramsey Orlando Guerrero, 33, of 4025 Gloria in Corpus Christi for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was sentenced to two years in prison for the April 7, 2018 crime with credit for 730 days already served.
• Anthony Deandre Harrell, 27, of 401 E. Jackson in El Campo for manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the Jan. 4 crime on the grounds he serve 108 days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Harrell to receive outpatient treatment, be evaluated for drug use, perform 200 hours community service and pay a $400 fine.
He received credit for the full time already served.
• Winter Jade Hymes, 41, of 1308 Kingston in Wharton for evading with a vehicle. She was placed on five years deferred probation for the June 23, 2020 crime.
The judge required Hymes to perform 400 hours community service, pay a $2,500 fine, take classes and write a letter of apology to a deputy constable.
• Sharon Ruth Llanes, 57, of 419 E. Milam, Apt. B, in Wharton for criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor. Llanes was placed on one year probation for the Aug. 24, 2020 crime, ordered to pay a $100 fine, perform 20 hours community service and take an anti-theft course.
• Luis Manuel Martinez, 60, of 9423 Lambright in Houston for fraud. He was placed on three years deferred probation for the March 11, 2020 crime.
A $1,500 fine was levied against Martinez who was also ordered to perform 120 hours community service and take an anti-theft course.
• Ethan Jose Ortiz, 20, of 1307 Yupon in El Campo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was placed on nine years deferred probation for the Dec. 15, 2020 crime on the grounds he serve 53 days in county jail.
The judge ordered Ortiz to pay a $750 fine.
Ortiz received credit for the full jail time already served.
• Vanessa Marie Sanchez, 29, of 530 Rosevelt in Raton, N.M., for smuggling of persons, a Class B misdemeanor. She was sentenced to 99 days in county jail for the Jan. 19 crime with credit for the full time already served.
• Alvin Donel Sanders, 64, of 3217 Blackshear in Wharton for assault causing bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 104 days in county jail for the Jan. 14 crime with credit for the full time already served.
• Faith Christine Scott, 19, of 309 Mills in Eagle Lake for tampering with evidence. She was placed on four years deferred probation on the Oct. 3, 2020.
Scott was ordered to perform 300 hours community service, attend anti-drug programs, get and maintain a job.
• Kayona Chantel Scott, 20, of 925 Back in Columbus for forgery. She was placed on three years deferred probation for the Nov. 18, 2020, crime, and was ordered to perform 100 hours community service, pay a $500 fine and $400 restitution.
• Matthew Ray Torres, 29, of 512 Roth in El Campo for forgery. Torres was placed on four years deferred probation for the Sept. 27, 2019 crime.
The judge also ordered Torres to perform 200 hours community service, pay a $500 fine, $220 restitution and be evaluated for drug use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.