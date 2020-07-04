July’s heat boiled off last week’s rain and helped hatch a bumper crop of mosquitoes that, unwanted, are now in the process of being eradicated.
El Campo public works crews covered the entire city with mosquito-killing fog before the July 4 holiday, working Tuesday through Friday.
“We will pick up again Monday night and spray for the remainder of the next week then reassess to see if we need to keep spraying,” El Campo Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said.
The department monitors mosquito levels through traps and public complaints. Mosquitoes are considered a nuisance in an area when 10 complaints come in from different addresses within a short period of time.
In addition to spraying, the department uses larvacide in creeks and drainage systems.
Public Works, however, cannot accomplish a full assault on the biting bugs without the public’s assistance.
“There’s lots of standing water,” Thompson said, adding he urges residents to look in their yards and dump standing water from buckets, flower pots or other water-holding containers.
It’s a task that needs to be done after it rains, every time.
“It’s a vigilance thing that you do constantly, not just when mosquito populations are bad,” Thompson said.
Lawn or yard ornaments with standing water features should be drained and refilled on a regular basis along with bird baths.
The fight against mosquitoes is actually a public health effort.
“The biting is a nuisance, but the main concern is always health,” Thompson said.
Some of the 85 different species in Texas can spread the West Nile virus, Zika, Chikungunya, malaria and Encephalitis (eastern and western).
Mosquitoes do not carry coronavirus, according to the CDC website.
The use of insect repellent is encouraged. State officials recommend using those containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon or eucalyptus/para-menthane-diol.
For comfort, it’s recommended people avoid being outside at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.
Citizens can report mosquitoes three ways: on the city of El Campo website, www.cityofelcampo.org/how_do_i/report_a_concern, call Public Works at 979-541-5075 or email kthompson@cityofelcampo.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.